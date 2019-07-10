Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Holder Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding as Market Value Rose; United Nat Foods (UNFI) Stake Has Upped by Kiltearn Partners Llp

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 10.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 127,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.86M, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $44.33. About 411,125 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has declined 3.92% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 15/03/2018 – Philips showcases digital pathology system for clinical use and advanced imaging analytics 1 to transform pathology services at USCAP 2018; 08/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – 2017 ORDER BOOK: EUR 3.50 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Koninklijke Philips: Backs Targets for the 2017-2020 Period; 10/03/2018 – Clinical trial finds Philips’ instant wave-free ratio (iFR) more cost-effective than fractional flow reserve (FFR) in the; 18/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- Intera 1.5T; 1) Intera 1.5T Omni/Stellar Model 781104, 2) Intera 1.5T; 07/03/2018 – Saratoga Hospital partners with Philips to improve patient care and safety; 05/03/2018 – Philips introduces next generation of lntelliSpace Cardiovascular informatics platform at HIMSS 2018; 24/04/2018 – Investor asks Ahold Delhaize for shareholder vote on poison pill; 27/04/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING NV LIGHT.AS : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 05/04/2018 – Jan Hommen new Chairman of Supervisory Board Ahold Delhaize

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 19.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp bought 942,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.67 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.93 million, up from 4.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $506.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 166,646 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 74.24% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.67% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 09/03/2018 – United Natural Volume Surges Almost 21 Times 20 Day Average; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 55C; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q REV. $2.53B, EST. $2.45B; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.06-Adj EPS $3.14; 11/04/2018 – Starco Brands and Nation’s Largest Health Food Distributor UNFI Expand Distribution of Breathe(TM) Cleaning Products

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16 billion and $3.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 88,485 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $223.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 225,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.90 million shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Automobile Association holds 18,391 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Ltd Llc has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 7,800 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 20,686 shares. 150 are owned by Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 825,947 shares. 9,256 are held by Sei Invs. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 3,845 shares. Symons Capital Mgmt Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,335 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company invested in 1.17M shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.01% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Howe & Rusling, New York-based fund reported 80 shares. Northern Trust Corp accumulated 657,996 shares or 0% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 184,512 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Investment Partners stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI).