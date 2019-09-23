Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Holder Benin Management Has Upped Position by $860,000; Allen Investment Management Increased Its Stake in Comcast New (CMCSA) as Stock Declined

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 298,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 4.40M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $185.83 million, up from 4.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 8.11M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer to Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff of “New Fox”; 08/05/2018 – Comcast races to secure regulatory, political approval for Sky deal; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST MAKING GOOD PROGRESS WITH EU REGULATORS ON SKY: ROBERTS; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include Netflix Subscriptions in Its Cable Packages; 16/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Comcast Is Threatening Costly `Paid Prioritization’ Surcharges Against Netflix; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will add Netflix to cable bundles in U.S; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 09/05/2018 – COMCAST BID IS SAID EXPECTED TO HAVE DEAL PROTECTIONS: CNBC

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $47.82. About 315,152 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 17/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Medical Systems (Cleveland) Inc- Brilliance 64 with 4.1.7 XX026 software version model number 728231 Product Usage; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Medical Systems (Cleveland) Inc- Brilliance Big Bore (Oncology) – Model no. 728243, Computed Tomography X-Ray; 01/05/2018 – New Philips Air Purifier Series 5000i Offers Families a New Level of Air Purification and Smart Performance; 23/05/2018 – TPV TECHNOLOGY – PHILIPS TO GRANT UNIT EXCLUSIVE TRADEMARK LICENSE AGREEMENT TO USE PHILIPS TRADEMARKS FOR SALES, MARKETING, DISTRIBUTION OF PRODUCTS; 19/03/2018 – Philips Lighting CEO expects sales growth in 2018; 18/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE VOPAK NV VOPA.AS SEES 2018 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE TO BE INFLUENCED BY CURRENCY EXCHANGE MOVEMENTS OF PRIMARILY USD AND SGD; 05/04/2018 – AHOLD: CEO DICK BOER TO RETIRE, FRANS MULLER TO TAKE CEO JOB AS OF JULY 1; 16/03/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING NV LIGHT.AS – COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO USE PHILIPS BRAND UNDER EXISTING LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH ROYAL PHILIPS; 19/03/2018 – Philips collaborates with two Boston-based academic medical centers to advance digital pathology adoption across the U.S; 23/04/2018 – Early Monday, Swiss bank UBS reported better-than-expected first quarter earnings with net profit up 19 percent. Philips has also released its first quarter earnings

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 2,116 shares to 355,685 shares, valued at $172.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 41,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.98 million shares, and cut its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset accumulated 700,934 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Co has 0.32% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 3.97 million shares. 9.34 million were accumulated by Veritas Asset Ltd Liability Partnership. 6,328 are owned by Milestone Grp. Mairs & Pwr Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 7,517 shares. Chase Inv Counsel invested 1.79% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Sun Life Financial holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 35,392 shares. Financial Counselors reported 37,755 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Jones Fincl Lllp holds 0.01% or 142,964 shares. Aviva Pcl stated it has 2.47M shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Company reported 2.26 million shares stake. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 625,376 shares. Hbk Limited Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Stifel invested in 0.27% or 2.51M shares.

