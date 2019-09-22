Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Holder Benin Management Has Raised Stake; Somerville Kurt F Increases Position in Eog Resources (EOG)

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $47.94. About 555,228 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 11/04/2018 – HEDGE FUND CIAM SAYS DISAPPOINTED AT AHOLD BOARD’S ATTITUDE AND WILL NOW CONSIDER OPTIONS; 15/05/2018 – Philips Lighting Shareholders Approve Name Change to Signify NV; 25/04/2018 – Philips Avent uGrow App Gives Parents Peace-of-Mind with Immediate Video Access to Healthcare Providers; 05/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV AD.AS – JAN HOMMEN HAS BEEN APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD EFFECTIVE FROM APRIL 11, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Philips Lighting to Buy Chinese Lighting Company; 08/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – 2017 ORDER BOOK: EUR 3.50 BLN; 26/04/2018 – REG-Philips Lighting reports first quarter sales of EUR 1.5 billion and operational profitability of 7%; 02/05/2018 – ARAVT GLOBAL REPORTS 0.62% SHORT IN PHILIPS LIGHTING: AFM; 12/03/2018 – Philips celebrates World Sleep Day early with the release of its annual global sleep survey results, overnight concert experien; 26/04/2018 – Philips Lighting 1Q Adjusted EBITA EUR106 Mln

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 10.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 4,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 49,782 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.64M, up from 44,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $81. About 4.79M shares traded or 23.75% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Intl has 1.28% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Company invested in 12.25M shares or 2.1% of the stock. Aspiriant Llc holds 0.02% or 3,086 shares in its portfolio. Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership reported 172,444 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Canandaigua Retail Bank And Tru Communication reported 4,304 shares. Cordasco Financial Networks has 2,277 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 7,904 shares. Westport Asset Mngmt Inc holds 55,077 shares. Confluence Investment Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Fayerweather Charles reported 6,720 shares stake. Burt Wealth Advsrs accumulated 282 shares. Eagle Global Advisors Lc accumulated 61,795 shares. 578,288 are held by Td Asset. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability holds 1.12 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Pictet & Cie (Europe) reported 23,778 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,320 shares to 102,295 shares, valued at $20.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,591 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $233.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18,219 shares to 33,151 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 10,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,467 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).