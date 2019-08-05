Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (ADRNY) EPS Estimated At $0.38; Sensient Technologies Has 1.37 Sentiment

Analysts expect Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) to report $0.38 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 11.63% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. ADRNY’s profit would be $418.33 million giving it 14.95 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.’s analysts see -13.64% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.72. About 94,762 shares traded or 16.41% up from the average. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.28, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 92 institutional investors increased or started new stock positions, while 67 cut down and sold holdings in Sensient Technologies Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 39.42 million shares, down from 40.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Sensient Technologies Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 49 Increased: 67 New Position: 25.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company has market cap of $25.01 billion. The company's store formats include supermarkets, superstores, online grocery shopping, convenience stores, drugstores, wine and liquor stores, online shopping for general merchandise, and compact hyper and supermarkets. It has a 11.73 P/E ratio. As of January 1, 2017, it provided a family of approximately 20 brands serving approximately 50 million clients each week in 11 countries through 6,556 stores, as well as online.

Analysts await Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.85 EPS, down 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. SXT’s profit will be $35.98M for 18.82 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Sensient Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.94% EPS growth.

Cutter & Co Brokerage Inc. holds 2.13% of its portfolio in Sensient Technologies Corporation for 110,609 shares. Tributary Capital Management Llc owns 308,587 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Snyder Capital Management L P has 1.33% invested in the company for 414,533 shares. The Us-based Champlain Investment Partners Llc has invested 1.07% in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C, a Georgia-based fund reported 3.10 million shares.

