Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (ADRNY) EPS Estimated At $0.38; Last Week Haemonetics (HAE) Coverage

Analysts expect Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) to report $0.38 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 11.63% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. ADRNY’s profit would be $420.16 million giving it 14.91 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.’s analysts see -13.64% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.66. About 53,531 shares traded. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Haemonetics had 4 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform” on Tuesday, May 14. See Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $119.98. About 78,013 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 13/04/2018 – FDA: Acrodose PLus and PL Systems by Haemonetics: Recall – Low pH Readings for Platelets Stored in CLX HP Bag; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.43; 28/03/2018 – HAEMONETICS GETS FDA CLEARANCES FOR NEXSYS PCS SOFTWARE; 16/03/2018 Haemonetics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES FY ’19 REV UP 3%-5%; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 SHR $1.50 – $1.80; 28/03/2018 – Haemonetics Announces Regulatory Clearances of NexSys PCS Enhanced Software With YES Technology; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.00-Adj EPS $2.30; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $234 MLN, UP 2.4%; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Names Said Bolorforosh Chief Technology Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold Haemonetics Corporation shares while 82 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.86 million shares or 0.74% less from 49.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Inv Inc reported 0.01% stake. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 0.34% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). 34,900 are owned by Bessemer Gru. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 45,648 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon has 755,877 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 22,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co owns 0% invested in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 228,732 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Com invested in 133,920 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 18,200 shares. 5,800 are owned by Virginia Retirement Et Al. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 20,134 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested 0% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 13,700 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Credit Suisse Ag has 97,327 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $8.91 million activity. Simon – Christopher sold $609,924 worth of stock or 5,008 shares.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company has market cap of $6.15 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It has a 115.37 P/E ratio. It offers plasma collection and storage products, including PCS brand plasma collection equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma clients to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; Multicomponent Collection System brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components integrated from the donor; Automated Cell Processor brand solution to automate the washing and freezing of red cell components; and whole blood collection and processing products.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company has market cap of $25.06 billion. The company's store formats include supermarkets, superstores, online grocery shopping, convenience stores, drugstores, wine and liquor stores, online shopping for general merchandise, and compact hyper and supermarkets. It has a 11.7 P/E ratio. As of January 1, 2017, it provided a family of approximately 20 brands serving approximately 50 million clients each week in 11 countries through 6,556 stores, as well as online.