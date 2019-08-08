Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (ADRNY) EPS Estimated At $0.38; Kopernik Global Investors Cut General Electric Co (GE) Stake By $35.07 Million

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 65.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 3.90M shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Kopernik Global Investors Llc holds 2.09 million shares with $20.88 million value, down from 5.99M last quarter. General Electric Co now has $82.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.46. About 75.50M shares traded or 47.09% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 28/03/2018 – GE Gets a Warren Buffet Boost (Video); 21/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD – AS PART OF CONTRACT, CO TO PERFORM PRESSURE PART METALLURGY UPGRADATION FOR 3 SUPERCRITICAL 660MW SUPER CRITICAL STEAM GENERATORS; 08/05/2018 – Current by GE Announces Its Broadest Portfolio of New Product Releases; 28/03/2018 – General Electric would be an ‘ideal Warren Buffett investment,’ RBC says; 19/04/2018 – U.S. FAA to order inspections of jet engines after Southwest blast; 24/05/2018 – Flannery resists pressure for quick fixes at GE; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-General Electric plans to double sourcing from India – Financial Express; 18/04/2018 – COMPANY BEHIND EXPLODED SOUTHWEST AIRLINES LUV.N ENGINE SAID SENDING 40 GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N AND SAFRAN SAF.PA TECHNICIANS TO AID AIRLINE’S ENGINE INSPECTION; 17/04/2018 – GE SAID TO BE WORKING WITH CITI, CREDIT SUISSE ON JENBACHER; 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Part of Healthcare Division to Veritas Capital for $1.05 Billion

Analysts expect Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) to report $0.38 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 11.63% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. ADRNY’s profit would be $414.77 million giving it 14.78 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.’s analysts see -13.64% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $22.47. About 111,172 shares traded or 32.22% up from the average. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ahold Delhaize: A Weak Q1, But Things Are Looking Up – Seeking Alpha” on June 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ahold Delhaize: Another Merger Does Not Seem Unlikely – Seeking Alpha” on April 07, 2018. More interesting news about Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ahold Q1, An E-Commerce And Working Capital Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ahold: More Than A Hold? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2014.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company has market cap of $24.53 billion. The company's store formats include supermarkets, superstores, online grocery shopping, convenience stores, drugstores, wine and liquor stores, online shopping for general merchandise, and compact hyper and supermarkets. It has a 11.6 P/E ratio. As of January 1, 2017, it provided a family of approximately 20 brands serving approximately 50 million clients each week in 11 countries through 6,556 stores, as well as online.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Thoughts On General Electric – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Key Takeaway From General Electric’s Latest Presentation – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Electric: Steppin’ In The Right Direction – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Where Will GE Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Among 12 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. General Electric had 38 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. Cowen & Co maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Friday, March 15. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $8 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, March 12. Citigroup maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Monday, March 4. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $15 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 4. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13 target in Friday, March 15 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Daiwa Securities. RBC Capital Markets maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by RBC Capital Markets.