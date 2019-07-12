Kohls (Put) (KSS) Position Maintained by Apollo Management Holdings Lp; General Dynamics (ODP) Market Value Declined While Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Trimmed Stake

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Kohls Corp (Put) (KSS) by 539.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 755,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 895,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.55M, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Kohls Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $48.12. About 3.07 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 4.97% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.64; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Sees FY18 Net $4.86-Net $5.31; 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS BOOST IN AMOUNT OF NOTES & DEBS TO BE ACCEPTED I; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Raises EPS Guidance; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Expands Millennial Brand Portfolio through an Apparel Collection with POPSUGAR; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – AT EFFECTIVE TIME OF SICA’S APPOINTMENT AS CHAIRMAN, STEPHEN WATSON WILL STEP DOWN AS LEAD DIRECTOR; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight and Downgrades One Class of LBCMT 2007-C3; 04/05/2018 – Celebrate Kohl’s Family Day and Kohl’s Captivation Station at Summerfest 2018; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kohl’s Corporation at ‘BBB’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – LEAD DIRECTOR POSITION WILL REMAIN VACANT SO LONG AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR SERVES AS CHAIRMAN

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (ODP) by 96.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 174,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,560 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 180,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.09. About 2.39 million shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.8 BLN; 09/04/2018 – CompuCom Unveils New Digital Campus Headquarters; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT TO REAFFIRM ITS 2018 OUTLOOK; 04/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO ELECT ALL EIGHT MEMBERS TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice Pres and Chief Acctg Officer; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES UPDATE ON STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION TO BECOME AN OMNI-CHANNEL BUSINESS SERVICES PLATFORM; 12/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTING AND REPLACING Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Sys Tru Fund stated it has 0.05% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Mirae Asset Ltd holds 18,012 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Polaris Greystone Fin Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 19,956 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 355,821 shares. Country Club Tru Co Na stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). 20,748 were reported by Bessemer Securities Limited Liability. Bridgewater Assocs LP invested 0.09% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Franklin invested 0% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). First Allied Advisory Inc holds 3,747 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.08% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). North Star Investment Corp accumulated 530 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Florida-based Raymond James Fin Incorporated has invested 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Peddock Capital Advisors Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 816 shares.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 570,200 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $25.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (Call) (NYSE:LEN) by 130,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 381,309 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 202,200 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Cipher Capital L P, New York-based fund reported 110,716 shares. 34,278 were reported by Zacks Invest Mgmt. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc holds 2.80M shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Systematic Fincl Management LP has 0.04% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 307,835 shares. 2,453 are held by Us Savings Bank De. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv has 0.02% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). M reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). 376,631 are owned by Sterling Capital. Parkside State Bank & Tru invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.04% or 834,531 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Partners reported 45,195 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 45.48M shares. Css Il holds 0.01% or 57,257 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ODP’s profit will be $27.32M for 10.45 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Office Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.