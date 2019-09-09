Kohls (Put) (KSS) Holding Maintained by Apollo Management Holdings Lp; Spark Investment Management Has Lifted Its Position in Penney J C (JCP) by $1.85 Million as Valuation Declined

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Kohls Corp (Put) (KSS) by 539.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 755,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 895,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.55M, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Kohls Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $48.56. About 3.24 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Early Tender Results for Cash Tender Offer; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Rev $4.21B; 25/04/2018 – Outgoing Kohl’s CEO Kevin Mansell’s efforts, like partnering with Amazon and opening smaller locations in more urban metros, are helping drive new shoppers to the retailer; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Sees FY18 Net $4.86-Net $5.31; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Expands Millennial Brand Portfolio through an Apparel Collection with POPSUGAR; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S SAYS WILL MAKE MULTI-YEAR INVESTMENT TO REPLACE SYSTEMS; 02/04/2018 – Kohl’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 02/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corp Announces $300M Cash Tender Offer for Certain Notes and Debentures; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Kohl’s tries to prove Credit Suisse wrong

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Penney J C Corp Inc (JCP) by 83.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 1.85M shares as the company’s stock declined 39.73% . The hedge fund held 4.07M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07 million, up from 2.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Penney J C Corp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.0152 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7694. About 7.26 million shares traded. J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) has declined 67.66% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JCP News: 17/05/2018 – JCP: CHANGE IN PENSION ACCOUNTING IMPACTED EARNINGS FORECAST; 07/03/2018 – J.C. Penney Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – CRIUS ENERGY TRUST – CONFIRMS RECEIVED ANNOUNCEMENT BY JCP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT REGARDING ITS INTENTION TO NOMINATE ITS HAND-PICKED NOMINEES TO CO’S BOARD; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms J.C. Penney Cfr Of B1; Assigns A Rating Of B2 To Its Proposed Senior Secured Second Priority Notes; 21/05/2018 – JCP INVESTMENT – SHOULD WHEELER NOT CURE FAILURE TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED ASSET COVERAGE UNDER ASSET COVERAGE PROVISION, JCP MAY PURSUE LITIGATION; 22/05/2018 – JC Penney CDS Widens 102 Bps; 21/05/2018 – JCP Investment Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Wheeler REIT; 17/05/2018 – J.C. Penney Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj EPS 13c; 12/03/2018 – J C PENNEY COMPANY INC JCP.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH UNDERPERFORM RATING; $2.50 TARGET PRICE; 05/03/2018 J.C. Penney Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 8

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – S&P Surges as Trade Tensions and Recession Fears Fade – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kohl’s Taps Facebook for New Clothing Line – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kohl’s: Trend Reversal – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Sona Chawla to step down as president of Kohlâ€™s – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kohl’s to launch assortment of emerging brands – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL) by 728,600 shares to 126,000 shares, valued at $4.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 31,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp (Call) (NYSE:LEN).

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 78,533 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 30,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,400 shares, and cut its stake in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR).

