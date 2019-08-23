Kohls (KSS) to pay $0.67 on Sep 25, 2019; Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Shorts Up By 19.07%

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) had an increase of 19.07% in short interest. ROIC’s SI was 7.55 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 19.07% from 6.34 million shares previously. With 832,100 avg volume, 9 days are for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)’s short sellers to cover ROIC’s short positions. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.8. About 1.05M shares traded or 10.79% up from the average. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) has declined 2.37% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ROIC News: 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY 1Q FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 16/03/2018 New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Oaktree Specialty Lending, Retail Opportunity Investments, WAVE Life Sciences, Siliconw; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY SEES MEETING 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP ROIC.O SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.16 TO $1.20; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 14/05/2018 – Ci Investments Inc. Exits Position in Retail Opportunity; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP – ON TRACK TO MEET PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE OF ACHIEVING FFO BETWEEN $1.16 AND $1.20 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q FFO 30c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – DJ Retail Opportunity Investments Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROIC)

Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) is expected to pay $0.67 on Sep 25, 2019. (NYSE:KSS) shareholders before Sep 10, 2019 will receive the $0.67 dividend. Kohls Corp’s current price of $47.33 translates into 1.42% yield. Kohls Corp’s dividend has Sep 11, 2019 as record date. Aug 20, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $47.33. About 4.19M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Reports Financial Results; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S HAD 320BP COMP BENEFIT IN 1Q FROM FRIENDS&FAMILY EVENT; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SAYS WEATHER MAY HAVE HAD AN IMPACT ON OVERALL TRANSACTIONS AND TRAFFIC- CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Expands Millennial Brand Portfolio through an Apparel Collection with POPSUGAR; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Kevin Mansell, the outgoing chairman, president and CEO of Kohl’s, to discuss the retailer’s partnership with Amazon and the latest quarter; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $5.05-Adj EPS $5.50; 27/03/2018 – Kohl’s CEO says ‘big idea’ behind Amazon partnership is driving traffic; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s has been looking to drive traffic through creative partnerships, including with Aldi and Amazon; 23/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KOHL’S AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK REVISED TO ST

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp., a real estate investment trust , engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of necessity community and neighborhood shopping centers in the eastern and western regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $2.04 billion. As of December 31, 2011, its portfolio consisted of 30 owned retail properties totaling approximately 3.2 million square feet of gross leasable area. It has a 44.84 P/E ratio. The firm has elected to be taxed as a REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Among 9 analysts covering Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Kohl’s has $82 highest and $4700 lowest target. $63.67’s average target is 34.52% above currents $47.33 stock price. Kohl’s had 19 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, May 22 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, May 24 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) rating on Thursday, August 22. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $4700 target. Credit Suisse maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $5100 target. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, May 22 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) on Wednesday, May 22 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 7 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Guggenheim.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold Kohl's Corporation shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Advisor Partners Ltd Llc invested 0.05% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Lsv Asset invested 0.69% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Norinchukin Retail Bank The owns 0.03% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 32,571 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.16% or 13,000 shares. Prudential Incorporated accumulated 1.07 million shares. Gsa Cap Llp invested 0.08% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Euclidean Technology Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Schroder Inv Management Gru stated it has 0.06% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Andra Ap has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Reliance Of Delaware holds 3,222 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hennessy, a California-based fund reported 88,500 shares. 167 were reported by Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Co. Aperio Gp Limited Co accumulated 0.05% or 162,757 shares. Natixis holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 320,477 shares.