Kohls (KSS) Stock Value Declined While Hbk Investments LP Has Raised by $10.07 Million Its Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Paragon Capital Management LTD Has Upped by $3.78 Million Its Stake

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 712.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 148,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 168,919 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62M, up from 20,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.36. About 3.49 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Adj EPS 64c; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Increase in the Amount of Notes and Debentures to be Accepted in its Cash Tender Offer; 11/05/2018 – Credit Suisse downgrades Kohl’s, blaming cool spring weather for decline in store visits; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – ON MAY 9 APPOINTED FRANK SICA AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – LEAD DIRECTOR POSITION WILL REMAIN VACANT SO LONG AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR SERVES AS CHAIRMAN; 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S CORPORATION ANNOUNCES EARLY TENDER RESULTS FOR CASH TENDER OFFER; 04/05/2018 – Celebrate Kohl’s Family Day and Kohl’s Captivation Station at Summerfest 2018; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO BRUCE BESANKO COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/04/2018 – Kohl’s Cares Celebrates Summer with Charles Fuge Books

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $139.67. About 17.26M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Cortana Faces Uphill Battle Winning Over Developers; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft previously allowed partners it created technology with to commercialize it through licensing agreements; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India after complaint -documents; 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS DYNAMICS 365 AND LINKEDIN SHOULD ALSO CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH – CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03 million and $165.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Invest Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.4% or 4,127 shares in its portfolio. Wright Inc reported 5.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Janney Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 2.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shine Advisory Services accumulated 10,754 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt has 0.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 3.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 24,593 are held by Shamrock Asset Mngmt Lc. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca invested in 3.75% or 80,108 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc holds 0.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 4,184 shares. Wafra has 562,980 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.51% or 3.14M shares in its portfolio. First Commonwealth Financial Pa holds 21,681 shares. 30,998 were accumulated by Orleans Capital Management La. Hamel Associates has invested 1.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41 billion and $7.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 53,677 shares to 37,923 shares, valued at $707,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 28,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,665 shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Fincl Ser owns 70 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) reported 6,059 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 1,480 are held by Fukoku Mutual Life Ins. Flippin Bruce & Porter holds 1.46% or 118,923 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Lc reported 78 shares stake. Lifeplan Grp Inc holds 2,129 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Communication owns 5,000 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Dubuque Bank & Trust Communications reported 140 shares. Huntington Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 4,802 shares. First Mercantile holds 1,370 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Spark Inv Management Limited stated it has 177,400 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. First Midwest Bancshares Trust Division has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Laffer Invests holds 49,178 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 13,352 shares.

