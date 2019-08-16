Kohls (KSS) Shareholder Regentatlantic Capital Has Increased Holding; Moore Capital Management LP Upped Its General Mtrs Co (GM) Stake

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 16.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 7,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 54,799 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, up from 47,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.47. About 2.73M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 03/05/2018 – Kohl’s Family Value Day and Kohl’s Activity Zone Return to Wisconsin State Fair; 11/05/2018 – Credit Suisse downgrades Kohl’s, blaming cool spring weather for decline in store visits; 10/04/2018 – Kohl’s: Richard D. Schepp, Chief Administrative Officer, to Retire in October; 23/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KOHL’S AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK REVISED TO ST; 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S CORPORATION ANNOUNCES EARLY TENDER RESULTS FOR CASH TENDER OFFER; 09/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $66; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Kohl’s May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise This Quarter; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.05 TO $5.50; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Kohl’s Corp. Otlk To Stable From Neg; Rtgs Afrmd; 14/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP – MAKING A MULTI-YEAR INVESTMENT TO MIGRATE KOHL’S SYSTEMS AND APPLICATIONS TO CLOUD

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $36.97. About 4.89M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out Amazon delivery to cars; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Rates GM Financial Consumer Automobile Receivables Trust 2018-2; 31/05/2018 – GM’S DRIVERLESS TAXI PLANS WILL BE `GATED BY SAFETY’: AMMANN; 25/04/2018 – GM to add shift at Tennessee plant making SUVs, crossovers; 30/04/2018 – GM Going Dark on Monthly Sales Won’t Stop Reporting Shenanigans; 13/04/2018 – GM’s troubled Korea unit says annual net loss widens to $1.1 bln; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ford suspends production of F-150 trucks; 11/05/2018 – NEWSTALK1010: BREAKING: The Toronto Maple Leafs have a new GM. 32 year-old Kyle Dubas will take the reigns as the team’s 17th; 19/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ELECTION OF WENIG TO BOARD’S SLATE OF NOMINEES WILL BRING GM’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 11 MEMBERS; 23/03/2018 – U.S. EPA decision to pave way for changes in fuel efficiency rules

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 125,668 shares to 212,983 shares, valued at $3.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 48,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,842 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy Kohl’s For Execution, Amazon Is A Bonus – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Kohl’s Cares Introduces New, Limited Time Disney and Pixar Toy Story 4 Collection – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Department store sector rattled by soft Macy’s guidance – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Kohl’s Kicks Off the Holiday Hiring Season – Motley Fool” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kohl’s Is A Winning Retailer Trading At A Losing Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 0% or 70,306 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability holds 1.31 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Savings Bank invested 0.06% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Dubuque National Bank And Trust accumulated 140 shares. State Street reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Hanson Mcclain reported 0% stake. Shelton Capital Mngmt holds 0.04% or 652 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 29,843 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The United Kingdom-based Legal General Group Public Ltd has invested 0.05% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Rampart Investment Mgmt Lc invested in 0.04% or 4,955 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability holds 167 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Co reported 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd holds 0.04% or 37,013 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Peapack Gladstone Financial has 0.01% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 4,001 shares.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02 billion and $3.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (EEM) by 3.95M shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $64.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 135,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,000 shares, and cut its stake in Churchill Cap Corp.