Kohls (KSS) Shareholder Mount Lucas Management LP Lowered Its Stake as Stock Price Declined; Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) Position Lifted by Walthausen & Company

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Abraxas Petroleum Corp (AXAS) by 62.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 348,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 905,510 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 557,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Abraxas Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $0.87. About 786,061 shares traded. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) has declined 57.75% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AXAS News: 08/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum 1Q EPS 6c; 08/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum: More Than Adequate Liquidity to Execute on Business Plan; 13/03/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM 4Q ADJ EPS 4C, EST. 4C; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum: $104M Drawn on Facility at March 31; 08/05/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 9C, EST. 8C; 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS REPORTS SPRING BORROWING BASE REDETERMINATION; 08/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum 1Q Rev $40.6M; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Announces Spring Borrowing Base Redetermination; 08/05/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY PRODUCTION OF 944 MBOE

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 53.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 166,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 142,268 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78 million, down from 308,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.3. About 2.99 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 4.97% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Early Tender Results for Cash Tender Offer; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE 3.6%; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.64; 03/04/2018 – Kohl’s Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS ENTERPRISE-WIDE COMMITMENT TO CLOUD COMPUTING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kohl’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSS); 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Increase in the Amount of Notes and Debentures to be Accepted in its Cash Tender Offer; 14/03/2018 – Kohl’s to Make Multiyear Investment to Migrate Kohl’s Systems and Applications to the Cloud; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.05 TO $5.50; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Reports Financial Results

Since February 8, 2019, it had 18 insider buys, and 0 sales for $172,980 activity. The insider WATSON ROBERT L G bought $9,610. On Friday, February 8 Krog George William Jr bought $9,610 worth of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) or 8,580 shares. 8,580 shares were bought by WENDEL STEPHEN T, worth $9,610 on Friday, February 8. 9,028 shares valued at $9,610 were bought by Clarke Tod A on Friday, February 8. 8,580 shares were bought by Schwartz Dirk A, worth $9,610 on Friday, February 8. 8,580 shares were bought by Johnson Kenneth Wayne, worth $9,610.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $769.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 7,730 shares to 296,842 shares, valued at $16.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Community Bank Systems Inc (NYSE:CBU) by 33,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,894 shares, and cut its stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold AXAS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 82.74 million shares or 3.92% less from 86.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 385,788 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Van Eck Associate owns 13,700 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). The New York-based Walthausen And Lc has invested 0.15% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Mangrove Ptnrs owns 1.61% invested in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) for 9.65M shares. Wasatch Advsrs Inc invested in 0.03% or 2.54M shares. Northern Tru, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.31M shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 5.40M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Menta Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Pnc Fincl Service Gp has invested 0% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Gp Inc reported 25,058 shares. Old West Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1.04 million shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS).

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 98,256 shares to 159,728 shares, valued at $7.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Mortgage Real Estate by 126,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 0 (SHYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yhb Investment Incorporated invested 0.03% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Mount Lucas Mgmt Lp reported 142,268 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Pacific Global Inv Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). The Missouri-based Amer Century Cos has invested 0.07% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). 6,200 are owned by Clearbridge Invests Ltd Com. Moreover, Amer Grp Inc Inc has 0.02% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Polaris Greystone Gru Limited Liability Corp stated it has 19,956 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Lifeplan Fincl invested in 2,129 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 556,183 were accumulated by Swiss Bancorp. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1,634 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Com holds 0.08% or 110,171 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc Inc (Ca) owns 63 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0.01% or 355,821 shares.