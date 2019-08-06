Kohls (KSS) Shareholder Mount Lucas Management LP Has Trimmed Position by $11.33 Million as Stock Price Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Moors & Cabot Has Raised Stake

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 53.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 166,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 142,268 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78 million, down from 308,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 1.29 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 23/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KOHL’S AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK REVISED TO ST; 08/03/2018 S&P REVISES KOHL’S CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Adj EPS 64c; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s tops profit estimates but warns of slower sales growth ahead; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight and Downgrades One Class of LBCMT 2007-C3; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SAYS NORTHEAST AND MID-ATLANTIC, WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY WEATHER AS WELL AS THE SOUTHEAST, UNDERPERFORMED THE COMPANY- CONF CALL; 02/04/2018 – Kohl’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – OUTSTANDING DEBT REDUCED $500 MLN IN QTR; 23/03/2018 – KOHL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 161,745 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.09M, up from 158,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $133.62. About 15.80 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft Earnings: The Cloud Will Deliver – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COF, SWKS, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ON, SOHU, SPNS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/09/2019: AMRH, RESN, MFGP, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Ltd reported 3.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beck Capital Ltd Liability Co invested 3.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Central Securities reported 1.87% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Captrust Financial Advisors holds 290,342 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Lafleur & Godfrey Limited Co accumulated 64,876 shares. Spc Inc holds 1.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 44,546 shares. 4.49 million are owned by Mackenzie Financial Corp. 21,964 were accumulated by Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Shayne Ltd Co has 1.49% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 18,032 shares. Fulton Bank & Trust Na holds 138,506 shares. Fincl Bank Hapoalim Bm invested in 1.68% or 59,474 shares. Artisan Ptnrs Limited Partnership owns 3.04 million shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Matarin Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 24,731 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Lc owns 27,763 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa has 1.93% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,195 shares.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 8,875 shares to 21,780 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 10,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,234 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Eqis Management, California-based fund reported 6,137 shares. Moreover, Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability has 0.5% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 32,205 shares. Moreover, Btc Management has 0.37% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 33,717 shares. Qs Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 110,171 shares. Moreover, Company National Bank & Trust has 0.03% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 38,298 shares. 6,572 are owned by Gateway Inv Advisers Lc. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited owns 0% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 70,306 shares. Whittier holds 0% or 170 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset accumulated 49,947 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Norinchukin Bankshares The invested in 32,571 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Franklin stated it has 61,885 shares. Regions holds 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) or 760 shares. Tru Co Of Vermont invested in 44 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS).

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $1.56 EPS, down 11.36% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.76 per share. KSS’s profit will be $252.76 million for 8.02 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 155.74% EPS growth.