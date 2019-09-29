Kohl’s (KSS) Shareholder Lsv Asset Management Lowered Its Stake by $9.79 Million as Shares Declined; Mirador Capital Partners LP Holding in Extreme Networks (EXTR) Has Lowered as Valuation Rose

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 208,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 6.09M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $289.80M, down from 6.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Kohl’s Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $49.64. About 1.99M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S:$722.2M IN NOTES TENDERED, NOT WITHDRAWN AS OF APRIL 13; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – OUTSTANDING DEBT REDUCED $500 MLN IN QTR; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $4,208 MLN VS $4,065 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Kohl’s Announces Enterprise-Wide Commitment to Cloud Computing; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Three Classes of LBCMT 1999-C1; 06/04/2018 – Virginia Court Limits Addback Exception in ‘Kohl’s’ Reissued Decision; 04/05/2018 – Celebrate Kohl’s Family Day and Kohl’s Captivation Station at Summerfest 2018; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – LEAD DIRECTOR POSITION WILL REMAIN VACANT SO LONG AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR SERVES AS CHAIRMAN; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Sees FY18 Net $4.86-Net $5.31; 10/04/2018 – Kohl’s: Richard D. Schepp, Chief Administrative Officer, to Retire in October

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 36.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 135,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.01% . The institutional investor held 236,419 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53M, down from 371,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $893.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.36. About 475,302 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 30/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Rev $262M; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Adj EPS 16c-Adj EPS 23c; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Extreme Networks Brings Solution Selling Track To ‘Sales Dojo’ Training Program; 29/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Rev $277M-$287M; 23/04/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Extreme Networks, Inc; 30/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces that Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Securities Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Adj EPS 16c; 27/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 12.24% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.98 per share. KSS’s profit will be $136.85 million for 14.43 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.52% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Kohl’s Announces 2025 Sustainability Goals with Focus on Climate Action, Waste and Recycling, and Sustainable Sourcing – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “US Firms to Hire Fewer Seasonal Workers This Year – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Nordstrom Local Now Accepts Returns From Kohl’s and Macy’s – The Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Retailer plans to add 200 ABQ seasonal jobs ahead of holidays – Albuquerque Business First” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.06 EPS, down 400.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Extreme Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 500.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Extreme Networks Named Official Wi-Fi Solutions Provider to the National Football League for 7th Season – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Extreme Networks Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on May 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “West Texas A&M Selects Extreme Networks’ Wi-Fi 6 Solution to Provide Digital Game Day Experiences at Buffalo Stadium – PRNewswire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Extreme Networks: Long-Term Challenges Remain – Seeking Alpha” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Extreme Networks’ Earnings: Yet Another Issue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

