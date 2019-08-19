Kohl’s (KSS) Shareholder Laffer Investments Has Trimmed Position by $13.62 Million; Roof Eidam & Maycock Has Decreased Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $1.04 Million as Stock Rose

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Kohl’s Corp (KSS) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 198 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 49,178 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38B, down from 49,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Kohl’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. The stock increased 5.87% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 5.41M shares traded or 10.13% up from the average. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 21/03/2018 – Kohl’s Nine-Year Fashion Odyssey Reflects Industry’s Challenges; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS ENTERPRISE-WIDE COMMITMENT TO CLOUD COMPUTING; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Three Classes of LBCMT 1999-C1; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO BRUCE BESANKO COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Kohl’s May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise This Quarter; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S ANNOUNCES ENTERPRISE-WIDE COMMITMENT TO CLOUD COMPUTING; 16/04/2018 – KOHLS – INCREASED COMBINED PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES & DEBENTURES CO MAY BUY IN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CASH TENDER OFFER FROM $300 MLN TO ABOUT $500 MLN; 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS BOOST IN AMOUNT OF NOTES & DEBS TO BE ACCEPTED I; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.64

Roof Eidam & Maycock decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock sold 5,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 16,555 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, down from 22,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $950.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $210.35. About 23.47 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC; 26/03/2018 – Apple Music boss Jimmy Iovine says streaming services need to diversify to stay alive; 21/05/2018 – @robotodd asked Apple’s Siri to tell him about #WWDC18, Apple’s developer conference that starts on June 4, and it told him it’s going to get an upgrade; 18/05/2018 – Apple $1.8 Billion Tax Arrears Payment Eases Pressure on Ireland; 09/05/2018 – U.S. sends rules on drone regulation to White House for review; 16/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS WILL SEND REQUESTS TO APPLE AND GOOGLE TO REMOVE TELEGRAM FROM THEIR APPLICATION STORES ON MONDAY – IFAX; 11/04/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Finds First Hidden Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor Bites into Apple’s Face Recognition Technology; 09/05/2018 – Medibio Launches Personal Mental Health Measurement App for Apple Watch; 01/05/2018 – Software Motor Company Welcomes Apple’s Former Global Energy Team Leader as Vice President of Business Development; 04/04/2018 – APPLE, BOEING MAY GET HURT BY ACCIDENT IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00 million and $253.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMV) by 5,240 shares to 78,050 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 55,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $1.56 earnings per share, down 11.36% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.76 per share. KSS’s profit will be $252.75M for 7.72 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 155.74% EPS growth.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $372.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 264 shares to 11,489 shares, valued at $676.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 1,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.