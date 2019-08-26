Kohls (KSS) Shareholder Country Club Trust Company Lowered Holding as Stock Value Declined; Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS) Lifted by $135.46 Million as Share Price Rose

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 7,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 84,326 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80 million, down from 92,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 3.35M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Expands Millennial Brand Portfolio through an Apparel Collection with POPSUGAR; 11/05/2018 – Credit Suisse downgrades Kohl’s, blaming cool spring weather for decline in store visits; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of COMM 2006-C8; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Raises EPS Guidance; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight and Downgrades One Class of LBCMT 2007-C3; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – ON MAY 9 APPOINTED FRANK SICA AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP – KOHL’S CLOUD MIGRATION INCLUDES ASPECTS OF E-COMMERCE, MOBILE AND BUSINESS OPERATIONS; 02/05/2018 – Kohl’s Appoints Doug Howe Chief Merchandising Officer — MarketWatch

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 100.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 1,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 2,433 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.14M, up from 1,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $134.61. About 7.86M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal

