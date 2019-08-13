Kohls (KSS) Shareholder Bridgeway Capital Management Cut Holding as Stock Price Declined; Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Ami Investment Management Boosted Stake

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 4,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 66,138 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70M, up from 61,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $107.68. About 9.16M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Casa Systems Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel on Trade Tensions, Fed Policy (Video); 14/03/2018 – Airline caterer Gategroup opens books for IPO of up to $2.8 bln; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 15/03/2018 – SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan Said to Consider Spinning Out Quorum Blockchain Unit; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 11/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Sued Over Credit Card Fees For Cryptocurrency Purchases — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Hovnanian Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – VENDIS CAPITAL SAID TO HAVE HIRED JPMORGAN FOR INULA SALE

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 30,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 787,870 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.18 million, down from 818,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.23. About 3.85M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $4,208 MLN VS $4,065 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kohl’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSS); 22/03/2018 – Kohl’s, Walmart and Kroger’s Take Top Spots in Ad Effectiveness for February; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Earnings: Riding Momentum Into Earnings? — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Net $75M; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SAYS WEATHER MAY HAVE HAD AN IMPACT ON OVERALL TRANSACTIONS AND TRAFFIC- CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – Kohl’s: Richard D. Schepp, Chief Administrative Officer, to Retire in October; 13/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $72 TARGET PRICE; 08/03/2018 S&P REVISES KOHL’S CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kohl’s crushes estimates

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Investment Ltd Liability Corporation invested 2.71% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement has 1.29% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc holds 1.69% or 157,561 shares. National Pension Serv invested in 3.21M shares or 1.25% of the stock. 4.97M were accumulated by Greenhaven Assoc. Eaton Vance Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7.62 million shares. Fosun Limited stated it has 13,324 shares. 45,829 were reported by Redmond Asset Mngmt. Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 2,251 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. First Republic Inc has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Leisure Cap Management has 1.74% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Corp has 0.28% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt accumulated 1.55% or 104,160 shares. 82,457 are held by Strategic Fincl Ser Inc. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66 million and $189.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Health Group (NYSE:UNH) by 1,295 shares to 4,591 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $1.56 EPS, down 11.36% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.76 per share. KSS’s profit will be $252.78M for 7.89 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 155.74% EPS growth.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $8.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 56,700 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $36.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Comm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 114,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 424,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Partners Llc accumulated 114,115 shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership reported 76,121 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. M&T Comml Bank, New York-based fund reported 19,132 shares. Marietta Inv Partners Limited Liability Corp invested 0.15% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 191,058 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advisors Asset Management Incorporated reported 27,005 shares. Moreover, Co Natl Bank has 0.03% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 38,298 shares. Convergence Investment Prns Limited Liability owns 44,043 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa has 0.18% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Jump Trading holds 9,627 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 386,037 are held by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. New York-based Sg Americas Secs Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Annex Advisory Service Ltd Liability Corporation has 30,788 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Hussman Strategic, a Maryland-based fund reported 50,000 shares. Zeke Capital Limited accumulated 0.03% or 4,124 shares.