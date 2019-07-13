Kohls (KSS) Share Price Declined While Mount Lucas Management LP Has Lowered Holding by $11.33 Million; Primecap Management Company Has Upped Its Holding in Newell Brands (NWL) by $2.59 Million

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 172,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.01M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.49M, up from 3.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 2.17M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 16/03/2018 – ICAHN HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS WITH STARBOARD ON NEWELL STAKE; 04/04/2018 – STARBOARD SEEKS TO ELECT MINORITY OF NEWELL BRANDS BOARD; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands Teams Up With Icahn to Counter Starboard (Correct); 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $3,017.4 MLN VS $3,266.3 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Backs 2018 View of Operating Cash Flow of $1.15B-$1.45B; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands Reaches Deal With Investor to Avoid Proxy Battle; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Transformation Plan Expanded to Include Jostens, Pure Fishing; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – NOW EXPECTS BOTH FY 2018 NORMALIZED DILUTED SHR & OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE TOWARDS LOWER END OF FULL YEAR GUIDANCE RANGE; 16/04/2018 – Melissa Manley Joins Purchasing Power® as Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis; 09/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE – BELIEVE NUMEROUS DIRECTOR RESIGNATIONS AT NEWELL IS ALSO “A SIGN TO SHAREHOLDERS OF SUPPORT FOR CHANGE”

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 53.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 166,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 142,268 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78M, down from 308,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $48.71. About 2.83 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 4.97% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Rev $4.21B; 18/04/2018 – As Bon-Ton liquidates, U.S. department stores vie for its shoppers; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.64; 14/03/2018 – Kohl’s Announces Enterprise-Wide Commitment to Cloud Computing; 17/04/2018 – Kohl’s Cares Celebrates Summer with Charles Fuge Books; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS ENTERPRISE-WIDE COMMITMENT TO CLOUD COMPUTING; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S HAD 320BP COMP BENEFIT IN 1Q FROM FRIENDS&FAMILY EVENT; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO BRUCE BESANKO COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s has been looking to drive traffic through creative partnerships, including with Aldi and Amazon; 23/03/2018 – KOHL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $135.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 521,487 shares to 19.33M shares, valued at $5.15 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 498,181 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.74M shares, and cut its stake in Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 10.80% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.76 per share. KSS’s profit will be $254.37 million for 7.76 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 157.38% EPS growth.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $604.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 15,276 shares to 96,208 shares, valued at $9.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Technology Select Sect Spdr (XLK) by 163,144 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,994 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).

