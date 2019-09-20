Kohl's (KSS) Reaches $49.32 After 5.00% Up Move; Diodes (DIOD) Shorts Raised By 3.45%

The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.07% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $49.32. About 1.33M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 16/05/2018 – County Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Kohl’s Cares Celebrates Summer with Charles Fuge Books; 14/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP – MAKING A MULTI-YEAR INVESTMENT TO MIGRATE KOHL’S SYSTEMS AND APPLICATIONS TO CLOUD; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Reports Surprise Increase in Sales — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Net $75M; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Reports Financial Results; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Increase in the Amount of Notes and Debentures to be Accepted in its Cash Tender Offer; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of COMM 2006-C8; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Demonstrates Positive Social Impact in 2017 CSR Report; 02/04/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS $300M CASH TENDER OFFER FOR SOME NOTES & DEBSThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $7.65B company. It was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $51.79 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:KSS worth $382.30M more.

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) had an increase of 3.45% in short interest. DIOD’s SI was 3.93M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.45% from 3.80M shares previously. With 353,200 avg volume, 11 days are for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)’s short sellers to cover DIOD’s short positions. The SI to Diodes Incorporated’s float is 9.44%. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $39.66. About 130,111 shares traded. Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has risen 15.64% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.64% the S&P500. Some Historical DIOD News: 08/05/2018 – Diodes 1Q EPS 37c; 23/03/2018 – Global Market Report on Photosensitive Semiconductor Devices; Light Emitting Diodes 2018-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – World Micro and SMC Diodes Ink Distribution Deal; 08/05/2018 – Diodes Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$308M; 22/05/2018 – Microsemi’s New 30 kW Three-Phase Vienna PFC Reference Design Leveraging its Leading SiC Diodes and MOSFETs Offers High Ruggedness and Performance; 08/05/2018 – DIODES 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 40C; 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches New AEC-Q101 Qualified High Voltage Thyristors and Diodes; 08/05/2018 – DIODES SEES 2Q REV. $292M TO $308M, EST. $287.5M (2 EST.); 12/04/2018 – 2018 Global Market Report on lndicator Panels lncorporating Liquid Crystal Devices (LTD) or Light Emitting Diodes (LED) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Diodes 1Q Adj EPS 48c

Among 6 analysts covering Kohl’s Corp (NYSE:KSS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Kohl’s Corp has $72 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.17’s average target is 11.86% above currents $49.32 stock price. Kohl’s Corp had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 24 by UBS. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) on Wednesday, May 22 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, May 22 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 22 with “Underweight”. The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Monday, March 25. Credit Suisse maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) on Wednesday, August 21 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 22. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $4700 target in Thursday, August 22 report. The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 21.

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 12.24% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.98 per share. KSS’s profit will be $133.32 million for 14.34 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 83 investors sold Kohl's Corporation shares while 152 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 148.17 million shares or 8.95% less from 162.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tobam invested in 0.27% or 102,416 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 14,162 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moors Cabot reported 4,919 shares. Lifeplan Fin Group Incorporated Inc accumulated 2,129 shares. Kwmg Llc has invested 0.43% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab owns 130,622 shares. Next Fincl Gru reported 1,651 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 23,108 shares. Stoneridge Invest Prns Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.27% or 75,097 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsrs, Florida-based fund reported 12,924 shares. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 0.18% or 2.54M shares. Assetmark has 13,682 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Proshare Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 25,890 shares. Natl Bank Of Hawaii invested in 14,058 shares.

Kohl's Corporation operates department stores in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.65 billion. It offers private label, exclusive, and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products to children, men, and women customers. It has a 10.89 P/E ratio. The firm also sells its products online through Website Kohls.com.

