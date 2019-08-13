Kohls (KSS) Position Held by Franklin Resources Inc; Zpr Investment Management Increased Regal Beloit (RBC) Position by $403,461

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 25,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 61,885 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, up from 36,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.29. About 2.83 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 09/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $66; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO BRUCE BESANKO COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Increase in the Amount of Notes and Debentures to be Accepted in its Cash Tender Offer; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.05 TO $5.50; 26/04/2018 – Julius Baer’s David Kohl Says Europe Is Becoming ‘More and More Healthy’ (Video); 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Sees FY18 Net $4.86-Net $5.31; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SAYS NORTHEAST AND MID-ATLANTIC, WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY WEATHER AS WELL AS THE SOUTHEAST, UNDERPERFORMED THE COMPANY- CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS BOOST IN AMOUNT OF NOTES & DEBS TO BE ACCEPTED I; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Three Classes of LBCMT 1999-C1

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 67.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 4,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 12,400 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 7,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16B market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $73.87. About 97,468 shares traded. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Raises 2018 Diluted EPS Guidance; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit 1Q Adj EPS $1.34; 10/04/2018 – Regal Beloit Corporation Closes Nicotra Gebhardt Acquisition; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – FINAL DISTRIBUTION OF HK$0.071 PER UNIT; 30/04/2018 – REGAL BELOIT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 28C-SHR FROM 26C, EST. 28C; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REIT FINAL DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT HK$0.071; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.60 TO $6.00, EST. $5.56; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 1881.HK – FY NET RENTAL AND HOTEL INCOME HK$927.1 MLN, DOWN 1.8 PCT; 27/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME REGAL BELOIT TRADES 4:23PM-4:26PM; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP – RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO $5.60 TO $6.00 DUE TO NICOTRA GEBHARDT ACQUISITION

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53 million and $50.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 8,152 shares to 6,598 shares, valued at $276,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sb Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 22,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,869 shares, and cut its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold RBC shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.88% less from 39.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Llc accumulated 11,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Centurylink Management has 0.54% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). First Mercantile Trust invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Stevens Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,512 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Co invested in 137,895 shares. Raymond James Assoc has 19,987 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). State Street accumulated 0.01% or 1.11M shares. Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 136,328 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 66,759 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Com holds 2,998 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 9,867 shares. Macquarie Gru reported 0% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 29,052 shares. Art Advsrs Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Management stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Northside Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.26% or 9,351 shares in its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Lc invested in 0.12% or 178,000 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia holds 0.06% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) or 89,186 shares. National Pension Ser reported 250,021 shares. Cap Growth Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.49% or 115,000 shares in its portfolio. Korea Invest Corp reported 252,715 shares. Field Main Retail Bank invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Pitcairn accumulated 10,659 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Veritable LP reported 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Johnson Investment Counsel holds 0.01% or 3,855 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt holds 3,662 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Incorporated accumulated 11,398 shares. Laffer Invs owns 49,178 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

