Kohls (KSS) Market Value Declined While Mount Lucas Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $11.33 Million; Reik & Co Increases Holding in Tootsie Roll Inds Com (TR)

Reik & Co increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co bought 8,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 310,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56 million, up from 301,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $37.56. About 123,040 shares traded or 4.91% up from the average. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 45.90% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 08/03/2018 Just finished reviewing $TR and its 10-K, we’re increasingly #bearish. Adj earnings fell to a 5yr low. Share count revisions result in magically shrinking 5yr EPS CAGR down to abysmal 1.3%; 26/03/2018 – Downgrading our view further on $TR Tootsie Roll; cocoa prices up; 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR); 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries: 1Q Results Benefited From Favorable Forex, Lower U.S. Tax Rate; 25/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13; 29/03/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll proxy just filed and proved us right; they care little about shareholders. Another record year of mgmt compensation, use of the personal jet, and perks. #shareholderabuse; 24/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL 1Q EPS 13C; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries 1Q EPS 13c; 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 53.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 166,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 142,268 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78 million, down from 308,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 2.08 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 4.97% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 21/03/2018 – Kohl’s Nine-Year Fashion Odyssey Reflects Industry’s Challenges; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of COMM 2006-C8; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – OUTSTANDING DEBT REDUCED $500 MLN IN QTR; 03/04/2018 – Kohl’s Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Earnings: Riding Momentum Into Earnings? — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – KOHLS – INCREASED COMBINED PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES & DEBENTURES CO MAY BUY IN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CASH TENDER OFFER FROM $300 MLN TO ABOUT $500 MLN; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.86 TO $5.31 INCLUDING ITEMS; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.05 TO $5.50; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kohl’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSS); 02/04/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS $300M CASH TENDER OFFER FOR SOME NOTES & DEBS

Investors sentiment increased to 2.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.54, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold TR shares while 25 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 15.22 million shares or 6.07% more from 14.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial Corp owns 0% invested in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) for 584 shares. Moreover, Ent Fincl has 0% invested in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) for 57 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 3,564 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 90,361 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt reported 104,679 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial has 0% invested in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 1,376 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan has 24,570 shares. Fort Lp, Maryland-based fund reported 719 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). The Ontario – Canada-based Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 24,658 shares. Hsbc Public Lc stated it has 41,690 shares.

More notable recent Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Turkcell to Join Business Call to Action with Women Developers of the Future Project – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Technical Breakdown In Cannabis Stocks – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Care About TransUnionâ€™s (NYSE:TRU) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64M and $365.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) by 18,388 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $135.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 10.80% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.76 per share. KSS’s profit will be $254.37M for 7.74 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 157.38% EPS growth.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $604.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Mortgage Real Estate by 126,202 shares to 153,120 shares, valued at $6.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 98,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,728 shares, and has risen its stake in Industrial Select Sect Spdr (XLI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers & Merchants Investments accumulated 75 shares or 0% of the stock. Spark Ltd holds 0.56% or 177,400 shares. 9,216 are held by Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Co. Moreover, Alpha Windward Lc has 0.35% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). 252,715 were reported by Korea Inv. Community Bancorporation Na holds 170 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Valley Natl Advisers has 0% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 200 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 1 shares stake. Lord Abbett And Ltd Com stated it has 0.12% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Marietta Prns Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 6,700 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Ent Fincl Ser stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability invested in 10,252 shares. White Pine Invest accumulated 47,655 shares. Moody State Bank Division has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS).

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kohl’s -8% despite hitting all the marks – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weakness Across The Board, But Kohl’s Is Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Earnings Preview: Did Kohl’s and J.C. Penney Weather the Storm in Q1? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “6 Worst S&P 500 Stocks of 2019 (So Far) – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Kohl’s Really Benefiting From Amazon Returns? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.