Kohls (KSS) Market Valuation Declined While Wilsey Asset Management Lifted Position by $402,891; As Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Stock Rose, Montecito Bank & Trust Has Boosted Its Holding

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 3,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 19,900 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 16,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.94M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 5,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 217,453 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.03M, up from 211,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $49.06. About 3.30 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 18/04/2018 – As Bon-Ton liquidates, U.S. department stores vie for its shoppers; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE 3.6%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kohl’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSS); 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – OUTSTANDING DEBT REDUCED $500 MLN IN QTR; 03/04/2018 – Kohl’s Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 23/03/2018 – KOHL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2014-C23; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Reports Surprise Increase in Sales — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $5.05-Adj EPS $5.50; 03/04/2018 – Kohl’s Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Kohl’s Cares Guides Young Readers on Adventures with Award-Winning Illustrator and Author Dan Santat – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer: Retail’s Latest C-Suite Hot Seat – Forbes” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy Kohl’s For Execution, Amazon Is A Bonus – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kohl’s Finally Succumbs to Industry Headwinds – Yahoo Finance” published on May 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kohl’s -8% despite hitting all the marks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr (XLP) by 27,541 shares to 5,336 shares, valued at $300,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Us Stock Market Etf (ITOT) by 7,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,858 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Moment (MTUM).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $245.39 million activity. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.97M was made by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. $2.20M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million. $891,000 worth of stock was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G stockâ€™s target price boosted by Goldman Sachs – Cincinnati Business Courier” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Moves -0.54%: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Procter & Gamble: A Lousy Investment At Current Levels – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: A Strong End to the Week – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

