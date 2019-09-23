Kohls (KSS) Market Valuation Declined While First Allied Advisory Services Lifted Position by $425,115; Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Stake in Douglas Emmett (DEI) Decreased by $1.77 Million

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 45,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% . The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.33M, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Douglas Emmett Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $42.3. About 2.30M shares traded or 208.65% up from the average. Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has risen 6.58% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DEI News: 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS POTENTIAL TO IMPROVE 2021 TARGET OF GROSS NPES/GROSS LOANS TO AROUND 10 PCT, CONSIDERING EXPECTED UTP AND BAD LOAN DISPOSALS AND LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED DEFAULT RATE – SLIDE; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS ECB TO INTRODUCE ADD-ON ON RISK WEIGHTED ASSETS CALCULATED ON NON-PERFORMING EXPOSURES BY YEAR-END, PRELIMINARY INDICATIONS POINT TO 4-5 BLN EURO ADD-ON – SLIDE; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT 1Q FFO/SHR 49C, EST. 49C; 11/05/2018 – BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA SPA BMPS.Ml SAYS SELLING 1.5 BLN EUROS IN UNLIKELY-TO-PAY LOANS OF WHICH 500 MLN EUROS ALREADY SOLD OR AGREED SALE; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL UNION OF OPERATING ENGINEERS SAYS CALLING ON SHAREHOLDERS OF DOUGLAS EMMETT TO VOTE AGAINST NOMINATION OF BOARD MEMBER THOMAS O’HERN; 11/04/2018 – ITALY TREASURY OFFICIAL DISMISSES AS “FANTASY” SUGGESTIONS IN MEDIA THAT STATE LENDER CDP COULD BUY MONTE DEI PASCHI; 23/03/2018 – ITALY TREASURY SAYS NO REASON TO EXPECT MONTE DEI PASCHI MAY NEED CAPITAL STRENGTHENING; 12/04/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO CLOSE BY END-MAY BAD LOAN SECURITISATION PROCESS; 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo; 12/03/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS APPOINTS ANDREA ROVELLINI AS CFO TO REPLACE FRANCESCO MELE

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 241.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 9,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 12,792 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $608,000, up from 3,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 3.50 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Kohl’s tries to prove Credit Suisse wrong; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – WATSON WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SEES COMP HEADWIND IN 3Q, 4Q; 25/04/2018 – Outgoing Kohl’s CEO Kevin Mansell’s efforts, like partnering with Amazon and opening smaller locations in more urban metros, are helping drive new shoppers to the retailer; 14/03/2018 – Kohl’s Announces Enterprise-Wide Commitment to Cloud Computing; 23/03/2018 – KOHL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS BOOST IN AMOUNT OF NOTES & DEBS TO BE ACCEPTED I; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE 3.6%; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.05 TO $5.50

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 83 investors sold KSS shares while 152 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 148.17 million shares or 8.95% less from 162.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btc Management owns 35,965 shares. Moreover, Art Advisors Lc has 0.01% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). 8,752 were accumulated by Eagle Asset. Fred Alger Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 73,618 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Greatmark Invest has 2.12% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 149,530 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.03% or 486,466 shares. South Dakota Inv Council accumulated 0.02% or 17,192 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 6,507 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Llc reported 88,661 shares. Dupont Capital Corp invested in 18,435 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 124,012 shares. Systematic Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.08% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Whittier Trust Co accumulated 170 shares.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57B and $2.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 9,448 shares to 60,600 shares, valued at $5.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 18,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,712 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 High-Yield Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices – Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Another bad day for department store sector – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Nordstrom Local Now Accepts Returns From Kohl’s and Macy’s – The Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “5 Stocks To Watch For September 9, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $7.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 468,150 shares to 2.57M shares, valued at $81.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP) by 279,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.38M shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

More notable recent Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Douglas Emmett Announces 2018 Tax Treatment of Dividends – PRNewswire” on January 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Douglas Emmett Acquires 350 Unit Multifamily Property, Extends Debt Maturities For Ten Years At 3.25% Per Annum – PRNewswire” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 REITs to Buy While Theyâ€™re Dirt Cheap – Investorplace.com” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold DEI shares while 84 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 158.47 million shares or 2.92% more from 153.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Moreover, Invesco has 0.01% invested in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Barr E S And invested in 1.72% or 439,084 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Point72 Asset Management Lp invested in 0% or 300 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 46,019 shares. State Bank Of America De stated it has 0% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). 12,575 are held by Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Company. Wellington Management Llp reported 0.06% stake. Interest reported 316,053 shares stake. Stevens Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Howe & Rusling holds 0% of its portfolio in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) for 53 shares. Dupont reported 13,578 shares stake. Victory Mngmt has 260 shares for 0% of their portfolio.