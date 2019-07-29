Kohls (KSS) Holder Wilsey Asset Management Raised Its Holding; Joel Isaacson & Company Upped Its Stake in Pfizer (PFE) by $1.15 Million

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 5,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 217,453 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.03M, up from 211,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $52.97. About 1.31 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 4.97% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Partners With Popsugar For Millennial Apparel Collection — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – WATSON WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY; 04/05/2018 – Celebrate Kohl’s Family Day and Kohl’s Captivation Station at Summerfest 2018; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s and Kohl’s May Be Bargains Amid Retail Roller Coaster — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight and Downgrades One Class of LBCMT 2007-C3; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S SAYS WILL MAKE MULTI-YEAR INVESTMENT TO REPLACE SYSTEMS; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s tops profit estimates but warns of slower sales growth ahead; 14/03/2018 – Kohl’s Announces Enterprise-Wide Commitment to Cloud Computing; 02/05/2018 – Kohl’s Appoints Doug Howe Chief Merchandising Officer — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – Virginia Court Limits Addback Exception in ‘Kohl’s’ Reissued Decision

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc bought 27,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 92,489 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, up from 65,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $42.14. About 17.62M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer to Resolve Claims It Used Foundation as Conduit to Pay Copays of Medicare Patients Taking Three Pfizer Drugs; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – FIRST STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT ONE YEAR LATER IN HEALTHY ADULTS 50 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER IN PACT WITH VIFOR PHARMA FOR RETACRIT COMMERCIALIZATION; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s quit-smoking Chantix fails study in adolescent smokers; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Limited holds 0% or 1,351 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs holds 0.23% or 41,018 shares. 575,500 were accumulated by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp has invested 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability invested in 137,024 shares. Fincl Bank holds 0.03% or 38,298 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.06% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 171,650 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.05% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Boston Private Wealth Lc reported 26,126 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. King Luther Mgmt, Texas-based fund reported 61,825 shares. 19,956 were reported by Polaris Greystone Gp Lc. First Mercantile Trust Communications reported 0.02% stake. Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Co has 3,532 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.03% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Ww Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,149 were reported by Acropolis Invest Lc. River & Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.8% or 268,452 shares in its portfolio. Puzo Michael J holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 16,038 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp accumulated 7,685 shares. Joel Isaacson And Limited Liability invested in 0.57% or 92,489 shares. 3.96M are owned by Co National Bank & Trust. Eastern Bancorp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 128,671 shares. Becker Mgmt has 2.1% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.33M shares. Magnetar Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 22,183 shares. Canandaigua State Bank & Com holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 216,077 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id reported 13,767 shares. Prescott Group Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,000 shares. A D Beadell Invest Counsel owns 38,198 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2.56% or 132,217 shares. Arrowstreet Lp accumulated 0.01% or 107,663 shares.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $685.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 5,770 shares to 4,031 shares, valued at $302,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 28,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,184 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK).