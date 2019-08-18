Kohls (KSS) Holder Todd Asset Management Decreased Stake by $14.75 Million as Valuation Declined; Community West (CWBC) Shareholder Cutler Capital Management Raised Its Stake

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 89.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 216,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 26,450 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 243,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 3.66M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 16/04/2018 – KOHLS CORP – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON APRIL 27, 2018; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S ANNOUNCES ENTERPRISE-WIDE COMMITMENT TO CLOUD COMPUTING; 14/03/2018 – Kohl’s Announces Enterprise-Wide Commitment to Cloud Computing; 16/05/2018 – County Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $4,208 MLN VS $4,065 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 23/03/2018 – KOHL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 06/04/2018 – Virginia Court Limits Addback Exception in ‘Kohl’s’ Reissued Decision; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Kohl’s Corp. Otlk To Stable From Neg; Rtgs Afrmd

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Community West (CWBC) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 62,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% . The institutional investor held 216,639 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 154,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Community West for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.67. About 937 shares traded. Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) has declined 17.87% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CWBC News: 03/05/2018 Community West B: Business Banker Nathan Raizman Joins Community West Bank 05/03/2018

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $1.56 EPS, down 11.36% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.76 per share. KSS’s profit will be $252.77 million for 7.29 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 155.74% EPS growth.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Education Adr (NYSE:EDU) by 51,179 shares to 283,099 shares, valued at $25.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mobile Telesystems Ojsc (NYSE:MBT) by 59,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.12% or 505,400 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 99,682 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 42,006 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Westpac Corp stated it has 27,779 shares. Hourglass Cap Lc reported 4,420 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 344,845 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Voya Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.04% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 38,331 shares stake. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.11% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 105,465 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 8,638 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). First Finance Corp In reported 0.01% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation reported 500 shares. 8.64M were accumulated by State Street Corp. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 33,807 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 19 buys, and 0 sales for $104,829 activity. $2,984 worth of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) was bought by STOVESAND KIRK. Another trade for 22 shares valued at $214 was made by BARTLEIN ROBERT on Friday, June 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold CWBC shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.46 million shares or 1.16% less from 1.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock stated it has 10,999 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 79,082 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Company Inc reported 1,100 shares stake. Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) for 260,815 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 18,680 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Cutler Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Moreover, Bridgeway has 0.01% invested in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 24,654 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 54,862 shares. Moreover, Stieven Capital Lp has 0.86% invested in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) for 460,360 shares. Da Davidson reported 10,477 shares stake. Zpr Inv Mngmt has invested 0.32% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Renaissance Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) for 20,900 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) for 3,138 shares.