Kohls (KSS) Holder Samlyn Capital Upped Stake; London Co Of Virginia Continues to Hold Stake in Entegris (ENTG)

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 422.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 853,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.54M, up from 201,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $49.98. About 1.49 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 08/03/2018 S&P REVISES KOHL’S CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 17/04/2018 – Kohl’s Cares Celebrates Summer with Charles Fuge Books; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S SAYS WILL MAKE MULTI-YEAR INVESTMENT TO REPLACE SYSTEMS; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SAYS NORTHEAST AND MID-ATLANTIC, WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY WEATHER AS WELL AS THE SOUTHEAST, UNDERPERFORMED THE COMPANY- CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s has been looking to drive traffic through creative partnerships, including with Aldi and Amazon; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Reports Surprise Increase in Sales — Earnings Review; 02/05/2018 – Kohl’s Appoints Doug Howe Chief Merchandising Officer — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP QTRLY SHR $0.45; 04/05/2018 – Celebrate Kohl’s Family Day and Kohl’s Captivation Station at Summerfest 2018

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 157,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 1.91 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.02M, up from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.4. About 541,125 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 29/03/2018 – Praxair Technology, Inc. vs Entegris, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c; 16/05/2018 – Entegris Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Entegris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Entegris at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 15/05/2018 – Entegris Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations; 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 6,807 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $116.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 11,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.95 million shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

More notable recent Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Entegris (ENTG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – March 18, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on March 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) CEO Bertrand Loy on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 27, 2019. More interesting news about Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Entegris (ENTG) Reports Next Week: What to Know Ahead of the Release – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ENTG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 136.00 million shares or 2.93% more from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions holds 0% or 9,385 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Rech Incorporated holds 86,841 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 16,600 shares. Century has 0% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 121,130 shares. 103,120 are owned by Connable Office Incorporated. Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 4.79M shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al reported 31,190 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Trexquant Invest Lp invested 0.07% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). 34,721 are owned by Aperio Limited Liability. Paragon Mgmt Limited Liability reported 39 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De invested in 0.01% or 1.42M shares. Manchester Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 1,975 shares. Alphaone Invest Svcs stated it has 855 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 290,998 shares to 204,002 shares, valued at $22.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 634,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,840 shares, and cut its stake in Nordstrom Inc (Put) (NYSE:JWN).

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Kohlâ€™s to Bring on Thousands of Workers – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Why Kohl’s Expanded Relationship With Amazon Could Be A ‘Game Changer’ – Benzinga” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kohl’s Finally Succumbs to Industry Headwinds – Yahoo Finance” on May 25, 2019. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Kohl’s’s (NYSE:KSS) 38% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kohl’s Amazon Returns Program Is Now Available Nationwide – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.