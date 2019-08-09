Kohls (KSS) Holder Mount Lucas Management LP Has Cut Its Stake as Share Price Declined; Fj Capital Management Has Decreased Investar Hldg (ISTR) Position by $2.05 Million; Share Value Rose

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Investar Hldg Corp (ISTR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 93,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The hedge fund held 362,791 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.24M, down from 456,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Investar Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.3. About 4,318 shares traded. Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) has declined 9.19% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ISTR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Investar Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISTR); 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D’Angelo, CEO of Investar Bank, as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Gulf Coast Area; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces John D; 25/04/2018 – Investar Holding 1Q EPS 40c; 23/04/2018 – lnvestar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 23/04/2018 – Investar Bank’s Newest C&I Division Adds Depth; 28/03/2018 – lnvestar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 Investar Holding Corporation Declares Cash Dividend

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 53.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 166,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 142,268 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78M, down from 308,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $50.15. About 4.11 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Kohl’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSS); 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.64; 11/05/2018 – Credit Suisse downgrades Kohl’s, blaming cool spring weather for decline in store visits; 02/04/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS $300M CASH TENDER OFFER FOR SOME NOTES & DEBS; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Reports Surprise Increase in Sales — Earnings Review; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kohl’s Corporation at ‘BBB’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 16/04/2018 – KSS BOOSTS NOTES, DEBS AMT TO BE ACCEPTED TO ~$500M FROM $300M; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Increase in the Amount of Notes and Debentures to be Accepted in its Cash Tender Offer; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SEES COMP HEADWIND IN 3Q, 4Q; 16/04/2018 – KOHLS CORP – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON APRIL 27, 2018

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $968.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Univest Financial Corporatio (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 153,727 shares to 378,727 shares, valued at $9.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dnb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) by 86,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,959 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Point Finl Corp (NASDAQ:OPOF).

Analysts await Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ISTR’s profit will be $4.97M for 11.65 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Investar Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg invested in 153,458 shares. Hsbc Pcl reported 267,314 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Country Club Tru Co Na invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). First Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 358,214 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Company holds 0.35% or 7,576 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 13,751 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bessemer Grp reported 0.01% stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.05% or 2.40M shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.07% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). California Public Employees Retirement invested in 579,422 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 486 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 155,745 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 9,868 are held by Raymond James Fincl. First Personal Financial Serv reported 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Valley Advisers owns 200 shares.

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $1.56 earnings per share, down 11.36% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.76 per share. KSS’s profit will be $251.16 million for 8.04 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 155.74% EPS growth.

