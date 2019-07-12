Kohls (KSS) Holder Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Decreased Its Position as Valuation Declined; Resolution Capital LTD Lowered Position in Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE) by $7.63 Million as Stock Price Rose

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 63.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 10,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,821 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402,000, down from 15,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 765,187 shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 4.97% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE 3.6%; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP QTRLY SHR $0.45; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Net $75M; 02/05/2018 – Kohl’s Names Doug Howe Chief Merchandising Officer; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Adj EPS 64c; 14/03/2018 – Kohl’s to Make Multiyear Investment to Migrate Kohl’s Systems and Applications to the Cloud; 25/04/2018 – Outgoing Kohl’s CEO Kevin Mansell’s efforts, like partnering with Amazon and opening smaller locations in more urban metros, are helping drive new shoppers to the retailer; 16/04/2018 – KSS BOOSTS NOTES, DEBS AMT TO BE ACCEPTED TO ~$500M FROM $300M; 09/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Partners With Popsugar For Millennial Apparel Collection — MarketWatch

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE) by 35.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 272,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 497,043 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.11 million, down from 769,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Washington Real Estate Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.66. About 12,345 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 3.92% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WRE News: 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – MANAGEMENT IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 CORE FFO GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ON MAY 4, 2018, ENTERED INTO EIGHT SEPARATE EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Washington; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q FFO/Shr 46c; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Washington REIT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Real Estate Investment T, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRE); 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS REPLACE CO’S EXISTING EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS, DATED JUNE 23, 2015; 04/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REIT FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Sees FY18 EPS 25c-EPS 33c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt One holds 0.04% or 111,520 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested 0.03% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Aviance Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.34% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 8,700 shares. Hallmark Capital Mngmt holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 25,969 shares. Profund Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). 263,494 were accumulated by Cap Fund Mngmt Sa. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Lc owns 0.08% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 1.57 million shares. 8.64M were accumulated by State Street Corp. Euclidean Tech Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 13,859 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank And Trust owns 0% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 140 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested in 0.03% or 76,892 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.11% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 4.14M shares. Canandaigua Comml Bank Tru has 0.04% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). 3,200 were accumulated by Diligent Investors Ltd Co.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 9,571 shares to 12,471 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 30,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,739 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 10.80% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.76 per share. KSS’s profit will be $259.58M for 7.81 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 157.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$46.88, Is It Time To Put Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Kohlâ€™s & Amazon: A Deal With the Devil? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on April 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “6 Worst S&P 500 Stocks of 2019 (So Far) – Investorplace.com” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kohl’s Amazon Returns Program Is Now Available Nationwide – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Versus FedEx: The Retail Shipping Wars – Forbes” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report earnings on July, 25 after the close. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 4.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.48 per share. WRE’s profit will be $36.82M for 15.03 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Washington Real Estate Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 26 investors sold WRE shares while 45 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 3.13% more from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel reported 7,775 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Dupont Cap Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Lafayette Invs invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Farr Miller And Washington Lc Dc holds 63,838 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc holds 29,160 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc has invested 0.01% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Stevens Capital Management Limited Partnership has 20,903 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 87,532 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% or 15,301 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity holds 0% or 17,150 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.03% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 53,207 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 61,000 shares.