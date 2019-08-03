Kohls (KSS) Holder Loudon Investment Management Has Boosted Position; As Charles Riv Labs Intl (CRL) Shares Declined, Holder Suntrust Banks Has Lowered Holding by $384,395

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 547.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 40,205 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $427,000, up from 6,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $50.18. About 4.10 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight and Downgrades One Class of LBCMT 2007-C3; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS ENTERPRISE-WIDE COMMITMENT TO CLOUD COMPUTING; 16/04/2018 – KOHLS CORP – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON APRIL 27, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Virginia Court Limits Addback Exception in ‘Kohl’s’ Reissued Decision; 09/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $66; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q EPS 45c; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SAYS NORTHEAST AND MID-ATLANTIC, WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY WEATHER AS WELL AS THE SOUTHEAST, UNDERPERFORMED THE COMPANY- CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kohl’s crushes estimates; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Expands Millennial Brand Portfolio through an Apparel Collection with POPSUGAR

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (CRL) by 31.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 2,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The institutional investor held 5,804 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $844,000, down from 8,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $133.12. About 316,503 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 10/05/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL INC CRL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $116; 24/05/2018 – Charles River Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 31; 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER REFINANCE $1B PACT WITH NEW $1.55B REVOLVING PACT; 09/05/2018 – Lipocine: FDA CRL Identified Four Deficiencies; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys 1.3% Position in Charles River; 26/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABS REPORTS REFINANCING OF CREDIT LINES &; 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE: ASSESSING CONTENT OF CRL, TO WORK W/ FDA TO RESOLVE; 08/03/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ACELRX PROPOSED POTENTIAL RESOLUTIONS FOR TWO MAIN POINTS IDENTIFIED IN CRL RECEIVED FROM FDA IN OCTOBER 2017; 31/05/2018 – Charles River at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

