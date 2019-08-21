Kohls (KSS) Holder Country Club Trust Company Trimmed Its Holding by $524,348; Guardian Investment Management Has Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $390,780

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 7,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 84,326 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80 million, down from 92,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.61B market cap company. The stock increased 4.61% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $46.95. About 4.87 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight and Downgrades One Class of LBCMT 2007-C3; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.05 TO $5.50; 16/04/2018 – KOHLS CORP – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON APRIL 27, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Outgoing Kohl’s CEO Kevin Mansell’s efforts, like partnering with Amazon and opening smaller locations in more urban metros, are helping drive new shoppers to the retailer; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO BRUCE BESANKO COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S SAYS WILL MAKE MULTI-YEAR INVESTMENT TO REPLACE SYSTEMS; 06/04/2018 – Virginia Court Limits Addback Exception in ‘Kohl’s’ Reissued Decision; 09/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer; 03/04/2018 – Kohl’s Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 3,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 27,430 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 30,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $138.83. About 7.40M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY GAMING REVENUE INCREASED 18% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY XBOX SOFTWARE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 07/05/2018 – Though China and the U.S. are swapping trade threats, the relationship between the two countries will define the next 30 years, according to the CEO of Microsoft

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Trust Of Delaware stated it has 0.04% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Ftb Advsrs Inc invested in 76,118 shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc invested in 6,550 shares or 0.18% of the stock. First Tru Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 358,214 shares. Alps Advsrs Incorporated reported 27,792 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 656,543 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Eqis Mgmt stated it has 6,137 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tobam reported 17,940 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Services Group Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Laffer has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Hills Savings Bank & owns 4,912 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Management stated it has 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Gam Holdings Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 8,571 shares. The Illinois-based Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora has invested 0.86% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs reported 41,018 shares.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 44,324 shares to 103,631 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 326,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Global X Fds.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilsey Asset Mgmt Inc holds 12.79% or 260,132 shares. Brookstone Cap Mgmt has 19,562 shares. Putnam Invests Llc has 4.55% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bancorporation Of New York Mellon reported 2.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 18,289 shares. Acg Wealth owns 2.67% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 168,936 shares. Crestwood Advsr Group Inc Ltd Company stated it has 471,887 shares. Td Capital Management Ltd Co reported 6,414 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Company reported 2.25M shares. Martin & Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 56,919 shares. One Cap Mgmt Limited reported 51,485 shares stake. Lone Pine Cap Ltd Liability holds 9.04 million shares. New England Private Wealth Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rech And Mgmt Com holds 30,423 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5.76% or 100,478 shares.