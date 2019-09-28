Kohl's (KSS) Forms $49.64 Double Bottom; Highbridge Capital Management Trimmed By $2.08 Million Its Opko Health (OPK) Position

Kohl's Corporation (KSS) formed double bottom with $48.15 target or 3.00% below today’s $49.64 share price. Kohl's Corporation (KSS) has $7.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $49.64. About 1.97M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SAYS NORTHEAST AND MID-ATLANTIC, WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY WEATHER AS WELL AS THE SOUTHEAST, UNDERPERFORMED THE COMPANY- CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.64; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $5.05-Adj EPS $5.50; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Increase in the Amount of Notes and Debentures to be Accepted in its Cash Tender Offer; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s tops profit estimates but warns of slower sales growth ahead; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SEES COMP HEADWIND IN 3Q, 4Q; 09/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 16/04/2018 – KOHLS – INCREASED COMBINED PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES & DEBENTURES CO MAY BUY IN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CASH TENDER OFFER FROM $300 MLN TO ABOUT $500 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s has been looking to drive traffic through creative partnerships, including with Aldi and Amazon; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Kevin Mansell, the outgoing chairman, president and CEO of Kohl’s, to discuss the retailer’s partnership with Amazon and the latest quarter

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased Opko Health Inc (OPK) stake by 68.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 1.04M shares as Opko Health Inc (OPK)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Highbridge Capital Management Llc holds 473,198 shares with $1.16 million value, down from 1.51 million last quarter. Opko Health Inc now has $1.28B valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.08. About 2.35M shares traded. OPKO Health, Inc. (NYSE:OPK) has declined 62.19% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.19% the S&P500. Some Historical OPK News: 01/05/2018 – OPKO Health Appoints Geoff Monk General Manager at BioReference Laboratories; 21/04/2018 – DJ OPKO Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPK); 27/04/2018 – OPKO Health: Withdraws Its Request to Voluntarily Delist Its Common Stk From the TASE; 27/04/2018 – OPKO HEALTH – HAVE SPOKEN WITH CO’S ISRAEL-BASED INVESTORS; THEY EXPRESSED DESIRE CO CONTINUE PRESENCE ON TASE AND URGED CO TO RECONSIDER DECISION; 23/03/2018 – OPKO HEALTH ENROLLS FIRST PATIENT IN PHASE 2B STUDY OF OPK88003; 18/05/2018 – OPKO Plans to Address Draft Local Coverage Determination Published by Novitas Solutions for 4Kscore Test; 08/05/2018 – OPKO HEALTH 1Q LOSS/SHR 8.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 12.8C; 08/05/2018 – OPKO HEALTH 1Q REV. $254.9M, EST. $237.0M; 08/05/2018 – OPKO Health 1Q Rev $254.9M; 08/05/2018 – OPKO Health 1Q Loss/Shr 8c

Among 6 analysts covering Kohl`s (NYSE:KSS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Kohl`s has $7000 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.17’s average target is 11.14% above currents $49.64 stock price. Kohl`s had 13 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, May 24. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 22. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 23 with “Underweight”. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $6000 target in Wednesday, May 22 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, August 21. The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, May 22. The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 21. Deutsche Bank maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) rating on Wednesday, May 22. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $5900 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 83 investors sold Kohl's Corporation shares while 152 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 148.17 million shares or 8.95% less from 162.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md invested in 4.57M shares. 9,512 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Allstate Corp invested in 19,740 shares. Edgestream Prns Lp reported 1.13% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Guardian Life Ins Com Of America owns 0% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 472 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 24,546 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated invested in 12,792 shares. The New York-based Samlyn Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.29% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). 16,374 were accumulated by Mackenzie Fincl. The Massachusetts-based Geode Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Marathon Trading Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.15% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). 8,100 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 15.73M shares. Of Vermont, a Vermont-based fund reported 44 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt holds 0.48% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) or 792,870 shares.

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 12.24% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.98 per share. KSS’s profit will be $136.85 million for 14.43 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold OPK shares while 45 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 143.13 million shares or 5.39% less from 151.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Elkhorn Prtnrs Partnership invested in 0.03% or 18,000 shares. Eqis Mngmt invested in 0% or 13,562 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 846,905 shares. Legal And General Gru Plc has invested 0% of its portfolio in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). Gamco Et Al has 0% invested in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). Kings Point Cap accumulated 18,440 shares. Voya Inv Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 1.97M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 6,000 are owned by M&R Mgmt Inc. Awm Invest Communications has 600,000 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. North Star Investment Mngmt owns 20,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 249,098 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 256,507 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 40 buys, and 0 insider sales for $7.05 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $24,997 was made by FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL on Tuesday, April 16. $21,442 worth of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) was bought by Rubin Steven D on Thursday, May 9. Fishel Robert Scott also bought $96,000 worth of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) on Tuesday, May 28. PAGANELLI JOHN A had bought 10,000 shares worth $20,888 on Thursday, May 9. $6,630 worth of stock was bought by Logal Adam on Thursday, May 9. PFENNIGER RICHARD C JR also bought $61,500 worth of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) on Wednesday, May 22. HSIAO JANE PH D also bought $20,297 worth of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) on Thursday, May 9.

More notable recent OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Opko Health Inc. (OPK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Opko Health Inc. (OPK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Preview Of Opko Health’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BioReference Laboratories Recognized by Forbes as Best Large Employer of 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Will OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Turn A Profit? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 85,900 shares to 150,000 valued at $43.95M in 2019Q2. It also upped Barclays Bk Plc (Put) stake by 200,000 shares and now owns 875,000 shares. Spdr Series Trust (XOP) was raised too.

Analysts await OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 80.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by OPKO Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% EPS growth.