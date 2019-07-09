Kohls Com Usd0.01 (KSS) Share Price Declined While Ftb Advisors Has Lowered by $529,584 Its Position; Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Position in Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Decreased by $675,000

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $83.55. About 980,689 shares traded or 0.95% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 09/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : MACQUARIE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q Adj EPS $1.00; 04/04/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: Scoop: Here are details from Trump’s dinner with Safra Catz and Peter Thiel last night. The big govt contra; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q-End Backlog $26.5B; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – DOLLARDAYS REPORTS JIM JACOBS AS NEW CFO; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm is board meeting now and discussing the fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm board is meeting now and discussing fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Group Adjusted Profit Rises in 2Q, Raises FY Guidance; 25/05/2018 – MEDIBIO LTD – FIRST-PHASE CONTRACT EXTENDS MEDIBIO’S ENGAGEMENT WITH JACOB’S BEYOND ASIA PACIFIC

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Kohls Corporation Com Usd0.01 (KSS) by 9.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 7,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,118 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23M, down from 83,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Kohls Corporation Com Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.27. About 3.63 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 4.97% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 11/05/2018 – Credit Suisse downgrades Kohl’s, blaming cool spring weather for decline in store visits; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s tops profit estimates but warns of slower sales growth ahead; 02/05/2018 – Kohl’s Appoints Doug Howe Chief Merchandising Officer — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S:$722.2M IN NOTES TENDERED, NOT WITHDRAWN AS OF APRIL 13; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S HAD 320BP COMP BENEFIT IN 1Q FROM FRIENDS&FAMILY EVENT; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – LEAD DIRECTOR POSITION WILL REMAIN VACANT SO LONG AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR SERVES AS CHAIRMAN; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kohl’s Corporation at ‘BBB’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Kohl’s Corp. Otlk To Stable From Neg; Rtgs Afrmd; 03/04/2018 – Kohl’s Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 27/03/2018 – Kohl’s CEO says ‘big idea’ behind Amazon partnership is driving traffic

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.01% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 10,850 shares. North Star Invest Management reported 530 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co holds 0.1% or 7.03 million shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0.02% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) or 443,030 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter Incorporated has invested 1.46% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Limited has invested 0.03% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Virtu Limited Co accumulated 16,391 shares. Twin Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 37,310 shares. Hills National Bank & Tru Co invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) has 7,000 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 579,422 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Aimz Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 29,664 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 4,056 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement invested in 0.04% or 30,931 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 0% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 1 shares.

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 10.80% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.76 per share. KSS’s profit will be $254.38M for 7.69 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 157.38% EPS growth.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Usa Etf (USMV) by 27,196 shares to 34,965 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:ITW) by 32,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corporation Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:ABC).

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.35 per share. JEC’s profit will be $172.13 million for 16.58 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

