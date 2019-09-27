Kohls Com Stk (KSS) Shareholder Buckingham Capital Management Has Lifted Position; Cnb Financial (CCNE) Shareholder Banc Funds Co Has Cut Its Stake

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kohls Corp Com Stk (KSS) by 50.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 134,513 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.40 million, up from 89,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kohls Corp Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $49.57. About 958,010 shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kohl’s crushes estimates; 11/05/2018 – Credit Suisse downgrades Kohl’s, blaming cool spring weather for decline in store visits; 11/05/2018 – Kohl’s names Tailwind Capital partner as new chairman; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.64; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – ON MAY 9 APPOINTED FRANK SICA AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2014-C23; 03/04/2018 – Kohl’s Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – LEAD DIRECTOR POSITION WILL REMAIN VACANT SO LONG AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR SERVES AS CHAIRMAN

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Cnb Financial Corporation (CCNE) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The hedge fund held 302,914 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.55 million, down from 339,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Cnb Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $439.88M market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 3,068 shares traded. CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) has declined 7.96% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.96% the S&P500. Some Historical CCNE News: 05/05/2018 – DJ CNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNBW); 10/04/2018 – CZECH CENTRAL BANK SAYS PUBLISHED DATA REMAIN THE BIGGEST ANTI-INFLATIONARY RISK TO CNB’S CURRENT FORECAST; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 08/05/2018 – CNB FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER DIVIDEND; 28/03/2018 – CNB Computers Purchases CVP Automated Packing Solution and ProShip Shipping Software; 29/03/2018 – CEE MARKETS-Crown firms after CNB says slow appreciation could lead to faster tightening; 22/04/2018 – DJ CNB Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCNE); 16/04/2018 – CNB Financial PA 1Q EPS 46c; 09/03/2018 CZECH CENTRAL BANK SAYS PUBLISHED FIGURES REPRESENT ANTI-INFLATIONARY RISK TO CNB’S FORECAST

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $811.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patterson (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 439,314 shares to 291,177 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nabors Industries Ltd Com Stk (NYSE:NBR) by 1.20 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 83 investors sold KSS shares while 152 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 148.17 million shares or 8.95% less from 162.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited Co owns 88,697 shares. Todd Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) or 26,251 shares. 1.46 million were reported by Invesco. Moreover, Steadfast Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.38% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Old National Bancorporation In, Indiana-based fund reported 56,130 shares. Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 9,940 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The reported 0.02% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Euclidean Technology Mngmt Lc holds 21,659 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.11% or 13,000 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited reported 8,400 shares stake. 174,360 were reported by Philadelphia Trust Communications. New York-based Rothschild And Asset Us has invested 0.01% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 37,337 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 11,232 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 40,639 shares.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1,336 activity.

Analysts await CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CCNE’s profit will be $9.43M for 11.66 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by CNB Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.56% negative EPS growth.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 83,991 shares to 1.44 million shares, valued at $19.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meridian Bank by 18,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 496,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM).