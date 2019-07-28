Kohls (Call) (KSS) Holder Barclays Plc Has Cut Holding by $3.47 Million; Royal London Asset Management LTD Raised Its Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Stake by $36.68 Million

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd bought 3,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.19% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 546,388 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46B, up from 542,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 9.95 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 8.72% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.15% the S&P500.

Barclays Plc decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (Call) (KSS) by 19.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc sold 51,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 216,900 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.92M, down from 267,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Kohls Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.3. About 2.99M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 4.97% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – ON MAY 9 APPOINTED FRANK SICA AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Raises EPS Guidance; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO BRUCE BESANKO COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Expands Millennial Brand Portfolio through an Apparel Collection with POPSUGAR; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $4,208 MLN VS $4,065 MLN; 09/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 04/05/2018 – Celebrate Kohl’s Family Day and Kohl’s Captivation Station at Summerfest 2018; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Net $75M; 02/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corp Announces $300M Cash Tender Offer for Certain Notes and Debentures; 09/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $66

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 2.76M shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc accumulated 8.57M shares or 0% of the stock. Guild Inv reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,341 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Wesbanco Bancorp Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 67,550 shares. Old National Bank & Trust In stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Com, California-based fund reported 21,389 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 192,953 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.02% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Hl Fincl Service Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Gluskin Sheff And Assocs Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Hsbc Holdings Public Lc has 1.41 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Zebra Cap Management Limited Co reported 0.17% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.24 million activity. On Tuesday, May 14 Green Anthony C bought $478,000 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) or 50,000 shares. The insider KEYES KEVIN bought 300,000 shares worth $2.89M. 90,000 shares were bought by Hamilton Thomas Edward, worth $852,294.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $12754.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 5,590 shares to 64,938 shares, valued at $9.34 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 7,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,980 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (Call) (EWZ) by 2.73 million shares to 7.34M shares, valued at $300.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 93,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Godaddy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Germany-based Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0.03% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Tortoise Invest Mgmt Limited Com reported 14 shares. Hourglass Capital Ltd Com has invested 0.09% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). First Midwest Savings Bank Tru Division invested in 0.08% or 8,178 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.04% or 246,950 shares. Virtu Limited Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 16,391 shares. Moreover, Bridges Investment Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 5,994 shares. Moreover, Gam Hldgs Ag has 0.02% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Nuwave Ltd Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Security Natl holds 0% or 225 shares in its portfolio. Cipher LP holds 0.31% or 56,406 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement reported 30,931 shares. Amp Capital Invsts reported 128,635 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management invested in 135 shares. Shelton Cap Management holds 0.04% or 652 shares.