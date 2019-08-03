Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Decreased Its Logmein (LOGM) Position by $64.00 Million; Stock Value Declined; Facebook (FB) Holder Route One Investment Company LP Cut Its Holding as Shares Rose

Route One Investment Company Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.56 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $260.34M, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $539.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – Watch Mark Zuckerberg’s slightly contentious meeting with EU regulators about Facebook’s data practices:; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg responds to Cambridge Analytica scandal; 01/05/2018 – Oculus Go, the virtual reality headset Facebook hopes will bring VR to the mainstream, is finally here It costs $199; 26/03/2018 – EU JUSTICE COMMISSIONER ASKS FACEBOOK IF ANY EU CITIZENS’ DATA HAVE BEEN AFFECTED BY “RECENT SCANDAL”; 03/05/2018 – Flyt Brings Messenger Payments to Hospitality with Facebook; 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-BLACKROCK’S BIGGEST STOCK-PICKING FUND INCREASED FACEBOOK FB.O HOLDINGS IN MARCH; 30/03/2018 – Some advertisers are furious about Facebook’s latest privacy move; 21/05/2018 – Hedge funds are outperforming the market this year, with the help of some highly concentrated positions in Facebook and other companies; 27/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Facebook; 05/04/2018 – CALSTRS TO ENGAGE WITH FACEBOOK MANAGEMENT ON SECURITY ISSUES

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 98.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp analyzed 800,000 shares as the company's stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 13,676 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 813,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $73.61. About 280,358 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.04 EPS, down 11.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $51.39M for 17.69 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.56% EPS growth.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Did LogMeIn's (NASDAQ:LOGM) Share Price Deserve to Gain 79%? – Yahoo Finance" on July 22, 2019

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77 billion and $6.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (Prn) by 14.25 million shares to 20.25M shares, valued at $28.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dexcom Inc (Prn) by 10.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 24.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Fltng Rte Incm Opp Fd (JRO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.36 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $4.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 1.04 million shares to 10.84M shares, valued at $74.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) by 197,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.12M shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).