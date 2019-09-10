Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Position in Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Lowered by $18.20 Million; Sta Wealth Management Has Trimmed Stake in Idexx Labs (IDXX) as Market Valuation Rose

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 82.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 5,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 1,258 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $281,000, down from 7,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.37% or $21.27 during the last trading session, reaching $267.2. About 121,316 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 92.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 371,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 401,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $42.5. About 1.26M shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B; 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q EPS 85c; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q EPS 85C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old National Bancorp In has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Tiedemann Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Hanson And Doremus Investment Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 126 shares. Scott & Selber reported 9,046 shares. Brinker Capital Inc has 2,894 shares. Hartford Investment Management owns 9,346 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Trust stated it has 0.04% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Mason Street Advisors Limited Company reported 0.06% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). The Oregon-based Ims Cap Mgmt has invested 0.77% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Eulav Asset reported 177,700 shares. North American owns 1,050 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Wg Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & has invested 0.05% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.06% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 16,733 shares. Bragg Financial Advsr invested in 1,717 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.71 million for 59.12 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,904 activity.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $449.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 41,330 shares to 135,504 shares, valued at $15.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SUB) by 21,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77B and $6.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (Prn) by 96.64M shares to 120.09M shares, valued at $170.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (Prn) by 14.25 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Fltng Rte Incm Opp Fd (JRO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund Mngmt Sa has 0.02% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). The New York-based Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). 3,322 are held by Ameritas Invest Prtn. Ami Asset Management Corporation reported 0.79% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Stevens Capital Management Lp has invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Moody National Bank Trust Division invested 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Art Limited Liability Com stated it has 19,081 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can owns 51,432 shares. Principal Grp holds 348,773 shares. D E Shaw & invested in 0% or 15,708 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Barclays Pcl has 0% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Walthausen & Ltd Com holds 1.31% or 202,470 shares. 3,100 are owned by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans accumulated 29,693 shares.