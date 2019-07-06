Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Trimmed Its Weight Watchers Intl New (WTW) Position by $3.39 Million as Shares Were Volatile; Rwc Asset Management Llp Position in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Raised by $1.51 Million as Stock Price Declined

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW) by 62.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 169,273 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 269,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $19.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW), And Others; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Sale by Weight Watchers Controlling Shareholder; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Weight Watchers Corporate Family Rating to Ba3 From B1; 30/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Launches WW Good: A Social Impact Campaign to Help Communities Get Healthier; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Weight Watchers Outlook to Stable From Positive/; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Oprah sells a quarter of her Weight Watchers stake; 10/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC WTW.N – SECONDARY PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE IS $69.00 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC – RAISED FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE TO AN EPS RANGE OF $3.00 TO $3.20; 15/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Weight Watchers to ‘B+’ From ‘B’; 04/05/2018 – Weight Watchers CEO on 1Q Earnings, Future Growth (Video)

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 19,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 531,373 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.26 million, up from 512,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $87.97. About 584,656 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q REV. $41.0B, EST. $40.59B; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Company Voluntarily Suspended Production Activities at PharMEDium Facility in December 2017 After FDA Inspection; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Capital Expenditures $325M; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living with Addiction in their Families; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold WTW shares while 41 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 54.86 million shares or 3.39% less from 56.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0% in Weight Watchers International, (NASDAQ:WTW). The Illinois-based Optimum Advsr has invested 0% in Weight Watchers International, (NASDAQ:WTW). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.04% or 320,498 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership invested in 0.12% or 62,157 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 229,132 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pnc Fincl Serv Gp owns 3,247 shares. Ls Inv Ltd Co owns 2,864 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Synovus reported 82 shares. Atwood And Palmer Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, (NASDAQ:WTW). Bank Of America De owns 128,401 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 0.1% invested in Weight Watchers International, (NASDAQ:WTW) for 28,000 shares. Pennsylvania invested in 0.05% or 48,433 shares. Principal Financial Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, (NASDAQ:WTW). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 534,811 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Moreover, Vanguard Group Inc has 0% invested in Weight Watchers International, (NASDAQ:WTW) for 5.53 million shares.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77 billion and $6.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Fltng Rte Incm Opp Fd (JRO) by 120,016 shares to 238,225 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn) by 2.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pgim Global High Yield Fd In.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $260,446 activity.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corporacion Amer Arpts S A by 3.41 million shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $11.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 109,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 758,837 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

