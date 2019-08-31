Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Has Cut Its Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Position as Share Price Declined; Rr Advisors Has Lowered Stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by $1.14 Million

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.69% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.07. About 38,694 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 92.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 371,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 401,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $43.05. About 636,702 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q EPS 85C; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Buys New 2% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 60C; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q EPS 85c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAY); 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES TOTAL REVENUES OF $1.20 BLN TO $1.24 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018

More recent VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “VOC Energy Trust declares $0.22 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on October 18, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “VOC Energy Trust declares $0.205 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $902.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 306,000 shares to 2.68M shares, valued at $77.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 167,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.89M shares, and has risen its stake in Voc Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 12,805 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aurora Invest Counsel stated it has 29,514 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Redwood Invests reported 307,420 shares. Regions owns 5,010 shares. Mackay Shields Llc reported 30,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prudential Incorporated holds 70,243 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). 1,411 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 54,872 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd owns 99,029 shares. Selway Asset Mngmt owns 1.73% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 51,960 shares. Comerica National Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 47,837 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc, a New York-based fund reported 148,300 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt holds 13,432 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association reported 6,045 shares.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77 billion and $6.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pgim Global High Yield Fd In by 487,866 shares to 629,266 shares, valued at $8.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dexcom Inc (Prn) by 10.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 24.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Fltng Rte Incm Opp Fd (JRO).

Analysts await Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.84 per share. PLAY’s profit will be $31.38M for 12.23 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.12% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Video Game Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in Cooper Companies Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:PLAY) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zayo (ZAYO) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.