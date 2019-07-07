Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Has Lowered Its Logmein (LOGM) Position as Valuation Declined; Restructuring Capital Associates LP Has Cut Constellium Nv (CSTM) Position by $1.41 Million as Share Value Rose

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp sold 201,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 772,821 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17M, down from 974,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 319,928 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 98.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,676 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 813,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $75.35. About 271,556 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q EPS 56c; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY SHR $0.85 TO $0.96; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Inc.: Jesse A. Cohn Has Decided Not to Stand for Re-election to Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – LogMeIn Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, down 20.56% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.07 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $42.33 million for 22.16 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.57% negative EPS growth.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77 billion and $6.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dexcom Inc (Prn) by 10.00 million shares to 24.50 million shares, valued at $32.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pgim Global High Yield Fd In by 487,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 629,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Network Ltd Liability Com owns 263 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.05% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 3,436 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 34,519 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 33,086 shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Carroll Finance Associates stated it has 12 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bartlett & Lc has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Piedmont Advsr Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 3,840 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 211,222 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Com owns 2,521 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited Liability Co has 3.31% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 354,023 shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 31,955 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Optimum Inv holds 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 189 shares. Pnc Svcs Group reported 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 29.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $44.88 million for 7.66 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.00% EPS growth.