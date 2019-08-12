Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Holding in Weight Watchers Intl New (WTW) Cut as Market Valuation Were Volatile; Paradice Investment Management Has Cut Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (HSII) Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW) by 62.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 169,273 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 269,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $19.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 04/05/2018 – Weight Watchers CEO on 1Q Earnings, Future Growth (Video); 31/03/2018 – Retro Weight Loss — Barron’s; 30/03/2018 – Retro Weight Loss — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Weight Watchers 1Q EPS 56c; 15/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Weight Watchers First-Lien Credit Facility to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 05/04/2018 – Weight Watchers CEO Grossman Received Hiring Award Including Options and RSUs; 29/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC WTW.N – SECONDARY PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE IS $69.00 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Weight Watchers to ‘B+’ From ‘B’; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Sale by Weight Watchers Controlling Shareholder

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (HSII) by 71.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 509,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.34% . The institutional investor held 198,459 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61M, down from 707,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $517.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $27.05. About 13,259 shares traded. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) has declined 13.16% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical HSII News: 23/04/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL – FOR YR ENDING DEC 31, 2018, ANTICIPATES CHANGE IN REVENUE RECOGNITION TO NOT BE MATERIAL TO CONSOL NET REVENUE; 12/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles and City Year UK Bring Together Top Business Leaders to Inspire the Next Generation; 08/03/2018 Heidrick & Struggles Adds 18 New Partners and Principals Across Executive Search and Heidrick Consulting Globally; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heidrick & Struggles International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSII); 21/03/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES NAMES MARK HARRIS CFO; 23/04/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES 1Q REV. $164.7M, EST. $155.7M; 09/04/2018 – Hnn-Hui Hii Joins Heidrick & Struggles as Partner in the Industrial Practice; 17/04/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Launches Disruptive Innovators Team; 23/04/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES 1Q ADJ EPS 0.53C, EST. 31.67C; 31/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Strengthens Heidrick Consulting with Five New Consultants

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $260,446 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold WTW shares while 41 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 54.86 million shares or 3.39% less from 56.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest holds 0% or 382,681 shares. Raymond James And Assoc, Florida-based fund reported 59,706 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited holds 2.62M shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mngmt Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 8,171 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability invested in 22,629 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 118,551 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 634,364 shares. Fmr Lc has 236,661 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Atwood Palmer Inc accumulated 50 shares. Quantbot Techs LP stated it has 62,157 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). 832,501 are held by Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon. Globeflex Limited Partnership reported 15,101 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77 billion and $6.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dexcom Inc (Prn) by 10.00 million shares to 24.50M shares, valued at $32.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pgim Global High Yield Fd In by 487,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 629,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Workday Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold HSII shares while 52 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 16.45 million shares or 2.59% less from 16.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Inc holds 0.01% in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) or 40,589 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 29,039 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 17,363 shares. Hsbc Plc holds 0% or 5,705 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board owns 16,589 shares. Vanguard Grp owns 1.22 million shares. Chicago Equity Limited Co reported 42,110 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Group One Trading LP reported 143 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Spark Mngmt Llc reported 37,900 shares stake. Brown Brothers Harriman And stated it has 700 shares. Paradice Limited Liability stated it has 0.58% in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII). Sterling Cap Management Limited Com has 30,581 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 8,054 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02M and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capstead Mtg Corp (NYSE:CMO) by 55,457 shares to 6.64 million shares, valued at $57.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Luxfer Holdings Plc by 523,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF).