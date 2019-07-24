Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Has Lowered Logmein (LOGM) Stake by $64.00 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Decreased Its Deere & Co (DE) Stake by $1.75 Million as Stock Value Declined

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 31,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $167.5. About 990,979 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Equipment Sales Up 30%; 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Guidance, But Notes Increase in Costs; 20/03/2018 – Deere Is Concerned About Retaliation Against U.S. Agriculture; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR CORN IS $3.90 PER BUSHEL; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY NET INCOME $2.3B, SAW $2.1B; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE – 2018 ADJ NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO EXCLUDING PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX ADJUSTMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM IS FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Deveron UAS Connects SOAR with the John Deere Operations Center

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 98.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,676 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 813,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $72.9. About 500,925 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – LogMeln Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Inc.: Jesse A. Cohn Has Decided Not to Stand for Re-election to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) by 180,000 shares to 962,505 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,581 were reported by Canandaigua Natl Bank Trust. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Marshfield Associates holds 6.69% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 683,348 shares. Commerce State Bank invested 0.15% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.13% or 45,649 shares. Optimum Advsrs holds 0.54% or 10,354 shares. Cibc Markets holds 19,961 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oarsman Capital Incorporated holds 0.19% or 2,490 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd reported 73,758 shares stake. Moreover, Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 58,983 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 34,062 shares. Int Sarl holds 0.91% or 45,799 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Roundview Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,705 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 7,944 shares.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.10 million for 14.80 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Us-based Champlain Investment Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.06% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0.12% or 34,668 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 11,706 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oberweis Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.01% or 8,956 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, Washington-based fund reported 72,967 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 0% or 208 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsr Incorporated holds 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) or 3,840 shares. 82,949 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Moreover, First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.27% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). 15,460 were reported by Stifel Fin Corporation. 364,067 are owned by Td Asset Mgmt. Parametric Portfolio stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt owns 0.11% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 90,554 shares.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.85 EPS, down 20.56% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.07 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $41.68M for 21.44 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.57% negative EPS growth.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77 billion and $6.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (Prn) by 96.64 million shares to 120.09 million shares, valued at $170.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Fltng Rte Incm Opp Fd (JRO) by 120,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Workday Inc (Prn).