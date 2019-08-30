Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Trimmed Holding in Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) as Shares Declined; Kinder Morgan (KMI) Shares Rose While Avenir Has Trimmed by $688,500 Its Position

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 92.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 371,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 401,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $42.15. About 757,889 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Rev $304.9M; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q EPS 85C; 15/05/2018 – Sheffield Asset Management Buys 1.5% of Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 60C; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Net $95M-Net $110M; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAY); 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Dave & Buster’s

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 34,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 779,761 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60M, down from 814,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.4. About 9.68M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: HAVE NOT YET ASCERTAINED WHETHER BETTER TO SELL TRANS MOUNTAIN TO INVESTORS IN SHORT TERM OR LONG TERM; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE, EXPECT TO CONTINUE FUNDING ALL GROWTH CAPITAL THROUGH OPERATING CASH FLOWS; 10/04/2018 – KMI/@NEBCanada: #TransMountain has received approvals to work at Westridge and #Burnaby Terminals which continues. – ! $KMI; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada say no dividend cuts despite Trans Mountain suspension; 24/05/2018 – David Akin : BREAKING: City of Vancouver’s bid to have a judicial review of BC’s issuance of environmental; 19/04/2018 – Canada energy minister: Ottawa still in talks with Kinder Morgan; 16/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: #Breaking: Kinder Morgan losses on Trans Mountain due to B.C. obstruction will be covered: Morneau; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – MANY OF RATES SET ON NEGOTIATED RATE ARRANGEMENTS THAT CO BELIEVES SHOULD NOT BE SUBJECT TO ADJUSTMENT DUE TO CHANGES IN TAX LAW; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: The federal Liberal government plans to spend $4.5 billion to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and; 28/05/2018 – 660 NEWS Calgary: BREAKING: Green party Leader Elizabeth May has pleaded guilty to a criminal contempt of court charge for

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Kinder Morgan Announces Additional Projects to Enhance Capabilities at Houston Ship Channel Facilities – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kinder Morgan Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Midstream Checked, Market Unbalanced – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Plains All American Pipeline – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assets Inc reported 20,000 shares stake. Ftb Advsrs holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 179,697 shares. Advisory reported 3.17 million shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Com owns 8,446 shares. Hl Financial Services Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Co invested in 344 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 1.55M shares. Samson Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 556,616 shares or 13.37% of all its holdings. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac stated it has 772,803 shares or 3.45% of all its holdings. 22,892 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Management. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Company owns 32,651 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 20,600 are held by Chilton Capital Mgmt Ltd. First Allied Advisory Services accumulated 0.08% or 121,027 shares. Gideon Advisors invested in 0.14% or 19,731 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs has invested 0.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $494.62M for 23.18 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38B and $942.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schein Henry Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 117,011 shares to 448,297 shares, valued at $26.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,473 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77B and $6.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Fltng Rte Incm Opp Fd (JRO) by 120,016 shares to 238,225 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (Prn) by 14.25M shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Pgim Global High Yield Fd In.

Analysts await Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.84 per share. PLAY’s profit will be $32.01M for 11.97 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.12% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Ways to Play Low Interest Rates – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “China warns Hong Kong protesters not to “play with fire” – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuit (INTU) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “The Dow, S&P 500 And Nasdaq Will No Longer Be Overbought This Week – Forbes” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Best to Asset Classes to Play the Inversion – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Inc reported 514 shares stake. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 9,108 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 154,024 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 211,800 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 7,452 shares or 0% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Ltd has invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Cohen Management holds 0.21% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) or 17,818 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 26,239 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Principal Grp Inc stated it has 0.02% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Mackenzie Fin accumulated 2.32 million shares. Cooper Creek Prtn Limited Com stated it has 268,784 shares or 4.57% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 49,046 shares. Bessemer owns 0.01% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 55,100 shares.