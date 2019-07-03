Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Trimmed Logmein (LOGM) Holding as Shares Declined; Ingredion (INGR) Stock Price Declined While Shufro Rose & Co Has Boosted Stake by $755,196

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 98.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,676 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 813,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.78. About 567,715 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 10/04/2018 – LogMeIn Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q EPS 56c; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 20/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM)

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 10.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 8,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 84,968 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05 million, up from 76,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $83.77. About 235,066 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 24.14% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.57% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 21/03/2018 INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – SweeGen and lngredion bring non-GMO Reb M to Colombia; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q EPS $1.68; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 EPS $7.90-EPS $8.20; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Expecs Ingredion Will Remain One of the Top Producers of Starches and Sweeteners; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ingredion To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – Ingredion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Ingredion’s Success at Shifting Product Mix Toward Larger Proportion of Specialty Food, Starch Ingredients; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,469 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 20/04/2018 – INGREDION RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 6 shares in its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 17 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.04% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 10,500 shares. Moreover, Tower Rech Limited Company (Trc) has 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Shufro Rose And Lc holds 10,150 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited invested in 92,641 shares or 0% of the stock. Champlain Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.52 million shares. Ftb Advsr reported 208 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 348,364 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 71,482 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 36,371 are owned by Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mackay Shields Lc reported 204,946 shares. Voloridge Investment Ltd Liability owns 8,642 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 97,500 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt accumulated 5,096 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77B and $6.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn) by 2.50M shares to 7.50 million shares, valued at $24.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (Prn) by 14.25 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (Prn).

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, down 20.56% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.07 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $42.24M for 21.99 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LogMeIn Partners with Dolby to Elevate the GoToRoom Meeting Experience – GlobeNewswire” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LogMeIn Takes Aim at Cloud Identity with New LastPass Business Lineup – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LogMeIn (LOGM) Adds GoTo Brand and Solutions to UCC Portfolio – Nasdaq” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About LogMeIn Inc (LOGM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Rayonier Inc. (RYN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold INGR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 57.75 million shares or 6.04% less from 61.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 462 are held by Walleye Trading Lc. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.08% or 13,374 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc owns 19,626 shares. First Personal Fincl holds 0% or 67 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 12,000 shares. Reinhart Ptnrs holds 2.55% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 287,749 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 101,167 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc owns 189,322 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Tributary Capital Mngmt Ltd Company, Colorado-based fund reported 4,800 shares. Highland Ltd Company has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Rech has 10,851 shares. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) has 4 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc owns 17,851 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 45,317 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board.

More notable recent Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ingredion Inc. (INGR) CEO James Zallie on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Food Stock Ingredion Offers A Double-Digit Yield (Buybacks + Dividend) – Seeking Alpha” published on March 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Bad Beat Case For Ingredion – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2018. More interesting news about Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “INGREDION LEADS SERIES B FUNDING FOR CLARA FOODS AND CONTINUES EXPANDING ITS PROTEIN PORTFOLIO – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ingredion Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.