Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Has Lifted Its Stake in Stericycle (SRCL) as Valuation Declined; Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Shareholder Leucadia National Has Upped Stake

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp increased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 159.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp bought 493,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The hedge fund held 803,963 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.39M, up from 310,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48.99. About 555,838 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 24/05/2018 – Losing Patience: Stericycle Shareholders Join Teamsters To Oust Long-Time Director; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Robert S. Murley Named Chmn of the Bd; 19/04/2018 – Congrats to the winners of the @BillAckman @Columbia_Biz Pershing Square Short Selling Challenge, who pitched $SRCL; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O – UPDATED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.78 – $1.89; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE SEES FY REV. $3.5B TO $3.64B, EST. $3.56B; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $160 MLN – $180 MLN; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $3.56 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Jack Schuler Not Standing for Re-Election at the Annual Meeting; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC – MURLEY WILL SUCCEED MARK C. MILLER

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 38.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 5.26 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.15 million, up from 3.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.37% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $10.98. About 220,887 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA; 16/03/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $578.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 84,040 shares to 86,022 shares, valued at $9.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. Appoints Hope Diaz, Former Popeyes CMO, as Company’s Chief Marketing Officer – Business Wire” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FRGI) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “M&A talk lifts select restaurant stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Misses Q1 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $10.77 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 15 investors sold FRGI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.14 million shares or 0.27% more from 25.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Mngmt Lc owns 37,170 shares. 4,784 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% or 9,279 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 36,108 shares or 0% of the stock. Kennedy invested in 0.23% or 746,916 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 50,229 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc reported 0% stake. New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 21,676 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 5,790 shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) holds 0% or 1,634 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Riverhead Cap Ltd accumulated 0% or 6,166 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI).

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77B and $8.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc (Prn) by 2.00 million shares to 5.00M shares, valued at $9.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (Prn) by 5.16 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27.50M shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn).