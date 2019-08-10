Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Trimmed Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A Has Lowered Holding

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 46.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A sold 24,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 28,041 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, down from 52,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25 million shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 19/04/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon faces setback in Iraq as oil and water mix; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EXPECTS CASH FLOW COULD GROW 90 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY – THE CONTRACT IS FOR SUPPLY OF NEW W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 14/03/2018 – Oil companies temper Iraq’s dreams of production expansion; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exxon Mobil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XOM); 08/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: INDUSTRIAL USERS OF GRONINGEN GAS MUST SWITCH SOURCES BY 2022; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BOOSTS BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT PRODUCTION

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 92.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 371,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 401,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.25. About 514,051 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES EBITDA OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Dave & Buster’s; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Net $95M-Net $110M; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance

Analysts await Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.84 per share. PLAY’s profit will be $32.44 million for 11.15 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.12% negative EPS growth.

