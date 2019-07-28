Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Cut Position in Weight Watchers Intl New (WTW) by $3.39 Million; Bruce & Co Cut Its Stake in Amerco (UHAL) by $2.41 Million as Stock Value Rose

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW) by 62.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 169,273 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 269,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $19.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 29/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC WTW.N – SECONDARY PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE IS $69.00 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Weight Watchers Outlook to Stable From Positive/; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Oprah sells a quarter of her Weight Watchers stake; 15/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Weight Watchers Unsecured Notes to ‘B’ From ‘CCC+’; 04/05/2018 – Weight Watchers CEO on 1Q Earnings, Future Growth (Video); 08/03/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS LAUNCHES WW HEALTHY KITCHEN MEAL KITS, PRODUCTS; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WEIGHT WATCHERS CFR TO Ba3, OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WEIGHT WATCHERS CFR TO Ba3, SR SEC TO Ba2 & SR; 08/03/2018 – The company already has a partnership with Chef’d, which provides customers with the option to select meals that have been approved by Weight Watchers

Bruce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 169,910 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.12 million, down from 176,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $8.23 during the last trading session, reaching $386.85. About 32,123 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 15.18% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, Ml; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q REV. $757.6M; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV OF $0.50/SHR; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Greensboro Tornado: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Victims; 06/03/2018 – Fighting Homelessness: Charity Humble Design Expands to Seattle; 05/04/2018 – Amerco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – AMERCO FILES FOR FIXED RATE SECURED NOTES SERIES UP TO $4.38B; 11/04/2018 – U-Haul to Showcase Company’s Newest Self-Storage Facility in Waco

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77B and $6.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dexcom Inc (Prn) by 10.00 million shares to 24.50 million shares, valued at $32.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (Prn) by 96.64M shares in the quarter, for a total of 120.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Fltng Rte Incm Opp Fd (JRO).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $260,446 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold WTW shares while 41 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 54.86 million shares or 3.39% less from 56.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Ltd invested in 0.03% or 120,960 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 132,378 shares. 127,187 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 217,154 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Manchester Cap Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) for 725 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) for 59,453 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 73,100 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 422,884 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,401 shares. 1.77 million were accumulated by D E Shaw And Inc. Edgestream Lp has invested 0.17% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Hanson And Doremus Invest holds 0% or 465 shares. 22,400 were accumulated by Numerixs Inv Technology. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.1% or 28,000 shares. Stadium Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 9.76% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW).

Bruce & Co Inc, which manages about $644.66M and $511.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,700 shares to 98,300 shares, valued at $18.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $8.14 earnings per share, up 24.66% or $1.61 from last year’s $6.53 per share. UHAL’s profit will be $159.60M for 11.88 P/E if the $8.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by AMERCO for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20,250.00% EPS growth.