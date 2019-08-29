Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Has Cut Its Logmein (LOGM) Position by $64.00 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Oneok New (OKE) Share Price Rose, Holder Salient Capital Advisors Cut Holding by $32.80 Million

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 17.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 475,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 2.28 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159.21 million, down from 2.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $70.47. About 807,806 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 98.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 13,676 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 813,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $67.65. About 92,581 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – LogMeln Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.31; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 953,454 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $47.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tellurian Inc New by 376,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 753,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77 billion and $6.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dexcom Inc (Prn) by 10.00M shares to 24.50 million shares, valued at $32.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (Prn) by 14.25 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (Prn).