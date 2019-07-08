Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Decreased Its Logmein (LOGM) Position by $64.00 Million as Shares Declined; As Home Depot (HD) Market Value Rose, Holder Water Island Capital Has Upped Position

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 1,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 26,790 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14M, up from 24,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $212.69. About 1.41 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 98.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,676 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 813,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $74.46. About 210,955 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications; 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreno Evelyn V reported 30,741 shares stake. Lincoln Natl accumulated 25,455 shares. Dillon & Assocs holds 14,453 shares. Alexandria Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 20,833 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Inv Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 94,341 shares. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,379 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gp Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.82% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Llc holds 31,150 shares. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Llc reported 13,367 shares. Marathon Trading Inv Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.14% or 6,400 shares. Hilton Mngmt Limited owns 3,472 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Noesis Mangement Corporation owns 3,493 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sageworth owns 119 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Omers Administration Corporation has invested 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Oak Ridge Invs Lc has 8,666 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77B and $6.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pgim Global High Yield Fd In by 487,866 shares to 629,266 shares, valued at $8.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (Prn) by 96.64M shares in the quarter, for a total of 120.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability owns 1.02 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Rothschild Asset Management Us Incorporated reported 0.12% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 10,500 shares. Moreover, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts And Co LP has 0.02% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 13,676 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested in 13,717 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 20,551 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 31,700 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.02% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) or 71,482 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Fort LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Axa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Macquarie Gp Limited invested in 1 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw accumulated 178,882 shares. Shelton Mngmt has invested 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM).