Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Has Decreased Position in Logmein (LOGM) by $64.00 Million; As Eaton Plc Shs (ETN) Valuation Rose, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Upped by $1.13 Million Its Holding

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (ETN) by 37.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 14,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,166 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, up from 38,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $80.12. About 259,918 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 98.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,676 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 813,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $75.88. About 57,262 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Inc.: Jesse A. Cohn Has Decided Not to Stand for Re-election to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.208 BLN TO $1.223 BLN; 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.31; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 96c; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson And Company has 6,641 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 193 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corporation reported 507,143 shares stake. Panagora Asset has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Pinebridge Investments Lp reported 85,208 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Bluestein R H & Company holds 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) or 3,000 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Water Island Cap Lc reported 53,025 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd has 100 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt stated it has 314,388 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Art Advisors Lc accumulated 7,290 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 348,364 shares. Menta Limited Liability Company invested in 2,618 shares. 13,093 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LogMeIn’s Bold360 & GoToMeeting Win 2019 SIIA CODiE Awards – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LogMeIn Successfully Achieves Multiple Top Tier Security Compliance Standards – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LogMeIn Honored with Three Q2 2019 Comparably Culture Awards – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LogMein, Inc. (LOGM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 12, 2018 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “3 of Today’s Worst Nasdaq Stocks – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, down 20.56% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.07 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $42.33M for 22.32 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.57% negative EPS growth.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77 billion and $6.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Fltng Rte Incm Opp Fd (JRO) by 120,016 shares to 238,225 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn) by 2.50 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pgim Global High Yield Fd In.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Microcap Index (IWC) by 5,764 shares to 12,427 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 9,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,261 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Index Fund (ACWX).