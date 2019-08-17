Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Has Decreased Stake in Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) as Stock Value Declined; As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Market Value Declined, Kirr Marbach & Company Has Lowered Its Holding by $322,455

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 3,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 153,455 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.12M, down from 156,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $93.71. About 1.34 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 92.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 371,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 401,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $39.36. About 688,838 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Buys New 2% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAY); 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Rev $304.9M; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%; 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Down in Low to Mid Single Digits; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES EBITDA OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08M and $411.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conduent Inc by 23,158 shares to 654,684 shares, valued at $9.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.83 million for 26.03 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77B and $6.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn) by 2.50M shares to 7.50M shares, valued at $24.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (Prn) by 14.25 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pgim Global High Yield Fd In.

Analysts await Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.84 per share. PLAY’s profit will be $31.99 million for 11.18 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.12% negative EPS growth.

